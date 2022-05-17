Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 5-7 5-7 5-7 5-7 East Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. A chance of showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.7 feet 08:39 AM HST. High 2.7 feet 04:17 PM HST. Sunrise 5:47 AM HST. Sunset 6:57 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds Southeast winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 11:01 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 02:40 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.6 feet 09:17 AM HST. High 2.7 feet 05:09 PM HST. Sunrise 5:47 AM HST. Sunset 6:58 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A long-period south swell has arrived overnight, which has led to increasing surf along south facing shores. Expect this rising trend to continue early this morning, then linger through the rest of the week due to a similar reinforcement expected on Thursday. A downward trend is expected over the weekend as the swell moves out. In addition to the new south swell, moderate southerly winds expected later today through midweek will lead to choppy conditions for south facing shores. Although surf along east facing shores will lower with the loss of the trades, some residual easterly swell from upstream should produce small surf today before completely dropping off. A small northwest swell expected Thursday will lead to a rising trend along exposed north facing shores through Friday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to less than 5mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with SE winds 10-15mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.