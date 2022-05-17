Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 17, 2022

May 17, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Kurt Thompson










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
5-7
5-7
5-7
5-7 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. A chance of showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.7 feet 08:39 AM HST.




High 2.7 feet 04:17 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:47 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:57 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 11:01 PM HST.




High 1.2 feet 02:40 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.6 feet 09:17 AM HST.




High 2.7 feet 05:09 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:47 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:58 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A long-period south swell has arrived overnight, which has led to increasing surf along south facing shores. Expect this rising trend to continue early this morning, then linger through the rest of the week due to a similar reinforcement expected on Thursday. A downward trend is expected over the weekend as the swell moves out. In addition to the new south swell, moderate southerly winds expected later today through midweek will lead to choppy conditions for south facing shores. Although surf along east facing shores will lower with the loss of the trades, some residual easterly swell from upstream should produce small surf today before completely dropping off. A small northwest swell expected Thursday will lead to a rising trend along exposed north facing shores through Friday. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to less than 5mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with SE winds 10-15mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ENE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
 
Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
  
