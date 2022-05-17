Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is seeking staff to open its first Maui restaurant in Kahului this summer. PC: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

Slated to open this summer in Kahului, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is seeking more than 100 crew members, according to a news release today.

The 176 Ho’okele St. location near Lowe’s is Maui’s first Raising Cane’s restaurant. Raising Cane’s, which is known for its “One Love” chicken finger meals, has restaurants on Oʻahu.

A spokesperson said today that the Maui restaurant is still on pace to open in mid-July.

Maui positions are available in the front and back of house with a starting pay of $14 and up, along with select management positions.

Raising Cane’s offers competitive pay, ongoing rewards and recognition, medical and dental insurance, 401k with company match and discounts at brands across the country, the news release said.

“We are all about quality here, so we hire the best,” Raising Cane’s marketing leader Ali Urbick said in the release.

Kahului general manager Madelyn DelaCruz added that Raising Cane’s is “fast, friendly and fun.”

Crew requirements include the following: 16 years or older; excellent communication and customer service skills; outgoing and positive attitude; able to work under pressure at a fast pace; possess reliable transportation; able to frequently lift up to 50 pounds.

Applications are accepted at www.canesjobhawaii.com; or set up an interview by calling or texting DelaCruz at (808) 391-8187.

Panda Restaurant Group Inc. is the franchise partner for Raising Cane’s in Hawaiʻi. The group employs more than 500 residents at Panda Express throughout the state and at Raising Cane’s on O’ahu. It has been has been recognized as a “Best Place to Work” by Hawaii Business Magazine for 10 years, according to the release.

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers has more than 615 restaurants in 32 US states, along with spots in Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Multiple new restaurants are under construction.