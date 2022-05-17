Maui News

Water service outage and lane closure in Lahaina to impact 200 customers

May 17, 2022
Maui Now graphic.

The Department of Water Supply is conducting a mainline repair in Lahaina today. This will result in a water service outage for about eight hours from 3 to 11 p.m. today.

The affected area will begin at Lower Honoapiʻilani Road between Nāpilihau Street to Kapalua Place. The affected area also includes Hui Road “F” and all side streets. 

The water service outage will affect 200 customers and 30 fire hydrants. A 20 ft. section of the southbound lane of Lower Honoapiilani Road will be closed in front of Honokeana Cove while repairs are being made.

Upon restoration of water service, residents and businesses may experience brown water and should flush their water lines by running the faucet for a little while before using the water. 

For emergency repairs and updates, call 808- 270-7633. 

Comments

