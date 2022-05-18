Molokaʻi residents came by vehicles and even a riding lawn mower to pick up free energy-saving kits provided during a drive-thru event. Photo Courtesy: Hawaiian Electric

At drive-thru events last week, several hundred Moloka‘i residents arrived by vehicles and even a riding lawn mower to pick up a free kit containing energy-saving items.

The kits included energy-efficient LED bulbs, water faucet aerators and other items to help residents reduce energy use and manage their energy bills.

The event was hosted by Hawaiian Electric in partnership with Hawaiʻi Energy and the County of Maui Department of Water.

For additional offers of rebates and energy-saving tips check out hawaiienergy.com and waterresources.mauicounty.gov/207/Conserve-Water-Tools.

For customers having trouble paying your electricity bill, go to hawaiianelectric.com/paymentarrangement to review payment plan options. For information on available financial assistance, go to hawaiianelectric.com/COVID19.