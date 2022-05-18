

















Faherty recently opened its first Hawaiʻi store at The Shops at Wailea in South Maui. The men, women and children’s clothing brand opened the store with a 1950s nostalgia theme and features the new Pura Vida summer collection.

In a grand opening announcement, the Faherty lifestyle brand announced the debut of “new collections, timeless pieces and quality crafted accessories for all occasions.”



















In addition to clothing, accessories such as sunglasses, hats, wallets, blankets, swimwear and more are available.

As a member of 1% for the Planet, an international organization with a mission to give back to the environment, a portion of all swim sales are donated directly to environmental causes.

All Faherty clothing is made with recycled and renewed fabrics, according to the announcement. The brand is also a sponsor of Surfrider Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting the world’s oceans and beaches through a powerful activist network.

“We are honored that Faherty has chosen our Center for their first Hawaiʻi location,” said Diana Whitt, General Manager and Vice President Property Manager of The Shops at Wailea. “The brand is known for practicing sustainability and producing high quality products, which we know is important to our guests.”

“Maui is one of my favorite places in the world and opening our first Hawaiʻi store here is definitely a standout moment in the nearly 10-year journey of our brand,” said Alex Faherty, Faherty Founder & CEO. “I love the good vibes of the island and the Hawaiian culture, so we look forward to serving Maui locals and guests with our finest products.”

The 2,259-square foot store is located in The Shops’ Middle Valley – Upper Level near Johnny Was. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.