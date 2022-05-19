A 55-year-old man sustained a laceration to his hand during a reported stabbing incident in South Maui on Wednesday night.

Police were called to a private parking lot located at Keonekai Road and South Kīhei Road at around 8:20 p.m. on May 18, 2022.

Upon police arrival, the male victim, who police say is known to frequent the Kīhei area, was found with a hand injury.

According to police reports, the victim said he was sleeping in his vehicle when another male allegedly opened the door and threatened to kill him before attempting to slash his neck.

Police say the victim raised his hand to block the attack and sustained a laceration.

The suspect, described as a 60- to 70-year-old man, under 6 feet tall, and bald with a white beard, fled the area right after the assault, according to department reports.

The victim was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center for further treatment.

The case is being investigated as a second degree assault and first degree terroristic threatening incident. The investigation is ongoing.