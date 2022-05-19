Crime Statistics

Police investigate stabbing in Kīhei, victim sustains laceration to his hand

May 19, 2022, 4:48 PM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

A 55-year-old man sustained a laceration to his hand during a reported stabbing incident in South Maui on Wednesday night.

Police were called to a private parking lot located at Keonekai Road and South Kīhei Road at around 8:20 p.m. on May 18, 2022.

Upon police arrival, the male victim, who police say is known to frequent the Kīhei area, was found with a hand injury.

According to police reports, the victim said he was sleeping in his vehicle when another male allegedly opened the door and threatened to kill him before attempting to slash his neck.

Police say the victim raised his hand to block the attack and sustained a laceration.

The suspect, described as a 60- to 70-year-old man, under 6 feet tall, and bald with a white beard, fled the area right after the assault, according to department reports.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The victim was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center for further treatment.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The case is being investigated as a second degree assault and first degree terroristic threatening incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Red Placard Issued To Restaurant In Lahaina Maui 2This Is Your Lucky Day Two Hawaiian Monk Seals Sunbathing On Kihei Beach 3Piʻilani Highway Open And Passable For Four Wheel Drive Vehicles 4Two Charged With Arson On Maui Third Individual Charged With Other Crimes 5Set To Open This Summer Mauis First Raising Canes Seeks 100 Plus Staffers 6Usps Offering 8 Free At Home Covid 19 Tests