Red placard issued to restaurant in Lahaina, Maui
The Hawai‘i Department of Health’s Food Safety Branch issued a red placard and shut down China Bowl Asian Cuisine Restaurant, located at 2580 Kekaa Dr, #116, Lahaina on Maui.
The DOH reports that the food establishment, operated by Tay Asian Cuisine, Inc., received the red placard on May 17 and must remain closed until DOH conducts a follow up inspection and all violations are resolved.
During a routine inspection conducted on May 17, the DOH inspector noted the following alleged violations:
- Rodent droppings throughout the downstairs and kitchen areas;
- Dead rodents and roaches in the downstairs storage area and refrigerated prep chiller;
- Missing ceiling tiles and a gap on the bottom of exterior door, allowing entry of pests into the kitchen;
- Food debris and grease accumulation throughout the kitchen and downstairs storage area;
- Improper storage of potentially hazardous foods in refrigerators; and
- Blockage of the two handwash sinks.
DOH is requiring the restaurant to take the following corrective actions before it is allowed to reopen:
- Work with a professional pest control contractor to develop a rodent and cockroach monitoring and treatment plan to eradicate the current pest infestation;
- Clean the kitchen and downstairs storage areas of food debris, harborage, and grease and fill any remaining holes or gaps.
A follow-up inspection by the Food Safety and Vector Control Branches is scheduled for today.
To view restaurant inspection reports, go to http://hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii/.