The Hawai‘i Department of Health’s Food Safety Branch issued a red placard and shut down China Bowl Asian Cuisine Restaurant, located at 2580 Kekaa Dr, #116, Lahaina on Maui.

The DOH reports that the food establishment, operated by Tay Asian Cuisine, Inc., received the red placard on May 17 and must remain closed until DOH conducts a follow up inspection and all violations are resolved.

During a routine inspection conducted on May 17, the DOH inspector noted the following alleged violations:

Rodent droppings throughout the downstairs and kitchen areas;

Dead rodents and roaches in the downstairs storage area and refrigerated prep chiller;

Missing ceiling tiles and a gap on the bottom of exterior door, allowing entry of pests into the kitchen;

Food debris and grease accumulation throughout the kitchen and downstairs storage area;

Improper storage of potentially hazardous foods in refrigerators; and

Blockage of the two handwash sinks.

DOH is requiring the restaurant to take the following corrective actions before it is allowed to reopen:

Work with a professional pest control contractor to develop a rodent and cockroach monitoring and treatment plan to eradicate the current pest infestation;

Clean the kitchen and downstairs storage areas of food debris, harborage, and grease and fill any remaining holes or gaps.

A follow-up inspection by the Food Safety and Vector Control Branches is scheduled for today.

To view restaurant inspection reports, go to http://hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii/.