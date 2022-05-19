File photo of Lanai food distribution by Timothy Lara

Maui Economic Opportunity’s Lana‘i Branch needs volunteers to assist with the monthly surplus food distribution to residents in need.

The distribution at the MEO office at 1144 Ilima Ave., No. 102, usually occurs at mid-morning on the third Thursday of the month. However, due to last minute changes in the shipping schedule to the island, this week’s distribution is being held on Friday, May 20, according to Rose Jane Ancheta, the Lana‘i Branch manager.

Volunteers will be asked to unload crates, pack food packages and assist during the distribution. They also should be able to lift up to 50 pounds and will have to complete a training program.

Those interested in supporting the food distribution on Lana‘i can call Ancheta at 808-565-6665.