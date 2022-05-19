Maui News

Volunteers sought for surplus food distribution on Lana‘i on May 20

May 19, 2022, 10:54 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

File photo of Lanai food distribution by Timothy Lara

Maui Economic Opportunity’s Lana‘i Branch needs volunteers to assist with the monthly surplus food distribution to residents in need.

The distribution at the MEO office at 1144 Ilima Ave., No. 102, usually occurs at mid-morning on the third Thursday of the month. However, due to last minute changes in the shipping schedule to the island, this week’s distribution is being held on Friday, May 20, according to Rose Jane Ancheta, the Lana‘i Branch manager.

Volunteers will be asked to unload crates, pack food packages and assist during the distribution. They also should be able to lift up to 50 pounds and will have to complete a training program.

Those interested in supporting the food distribution on Lana‘i can call Ancheta at 808-565-6665.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1This Is Your Lucky Day Two Hawaiian Monk Seals Sunbathing On Kihei Beach 2Piʻilani Highway Open And Passable For Four Wheel Drive Vehicles 3Two Charged With Arson On Maui Third Individual Charged With Other Crimes 4Set To Open This Summer Mauis First Raising Canes Seeks 100 Plus Staffers 5Usps Offering 8 Free At Home Covid 19 Tests 6May 12 18 2022 Covid 19 Update 12 Deaths 7149 New Infections In Hawaiʻi