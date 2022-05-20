Maui News

Residents are invited to honor fallen heroes at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific on Memorial Day by helping make fresh flower or ti-leaf lei for 38,000 gravesites at Punchbowl.

“Most American communities honor fallen soldiers by placing flags on their graves on Memorial Day, but in Hawaiʻi, we offer lei instead,” Mayor Victorino said. “The tradition of making a lei with thoughts of aloha still stands even when we don’t know the recipient. Aloha means many things, including honor and respect.”

All lei should be made of fresh flowers or ti leaves and measure 20 to 24 inches before tying. All lei must be tied.

Residents are asked to drop off completed lei between 8:30 and 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, at the Kalana O Maui Building parking lot at 200 South High St., Wailuku. Lei also may be dropped off at County Council District Offices located at:

  • South Maui: 1305 N. Holopono St., Suite 9, Kīhei 808-793-0012
  • Upcountry: 401 Baldwin Ave., Suite 102, Pāʻia 808-793-0099
  • West Maui: 845 Waineʻe St., Suite 205, Lahaina 808-856-0123 

For more information, call the Office of the Mayor at 808-270-7855.

