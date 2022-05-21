Maui traffic. File photo by Wendy Osher.

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Wailuku: Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between mile markers 0 and 3, Main Street and Golf Course Road, on Monday, May 23 through Friday, May 27, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., for street sweeping.

Olowalu: Right shoulder closure and lane shift on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction between mile markers 12.5 and 14.6, Pōhaku Aeko Street and Luawai Street, on Wednesday, May 25 through Friday, May 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree pruning.

Lahaina: Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between mile markers 19.8 and 21, Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road, on Tuesday, May 24 through Thursday, May 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping of center median.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Lahaina: (night work): Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction near mile marker 22.7, Leialiʻi Parkway, on Thursday evening, May 26 through Friday morning, May 27, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for traffic signal mast arm replacement. Leialiʻi Parkway Westbound closed at Honoapiilani Highway, which is limited to one lane both directions.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Lahaina: (night work): Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction near mile marker 23, Kikowaena Street, on Thursday evening, May 26 through Friday morning, May 27, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for intersection maintenance at Honoapiʻilani Highway and Civic Center Road.

Honolua to Kahakuloa: Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between mile markers 32 and 41.7, Honolua Place and Kahakuloa Bay, on Monday, May 23 through Friday, May 27, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for brush cutting and shoulder maintenance.

— Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) —

Kīhei (24/7 modification, effective 5/17): Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) reduced to two lanes (one lane in each direction) between Kaonoulu Street and Piʻikea Avenue effective May 17 and Kūlanihākoʻi Street at Piʻilani Highway restricted to right-in/right-out for Phase 1 of the Kīhei Roundabout construction.

— Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) —

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Wailuku: Left lane closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 0.5 and 2.8, Main Street and E Kaʻahumanu Avenue, on Monday, May 23 through Tuesday, May 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree pruning.

— Hobron Avenue (Route 32A) —

Kahului: Single lane closure on Hobron Avenue (Route 32A) possible in either direction between mile markers 0.0 and 0.4, Hāna Highway and Perimeter Road, on Wednesday, May 25 through Friday, May 27, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., for storm drain cleaning. Bike lane, shoulder and pedestrian/sidewalk will be closed.

— Hāna Highway (Routes 36/360) —

Kahului to Pāʻia

Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) possible in either direction between mile markers 0.0 and 8.4, E Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Holomua Road, on Wednesday, May 25 through Friday, May 27, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

Pāʻia (Night Work)

Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) possible in either direction between mile markers 7.7 and 7.9, Meha Place and Kaiae Lane, on Monday evening, May 23 through Friday morning, May 27, from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., for wastewater main replacement.

Haʻikū: Shoulder closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) possible in either direction between mile markers 13 and 16.2, W Kuiaha Road and Kaupakalua Road, on Monday, May 23 through Friday, May 27, from 5 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for guardrail and shoulder maintenance.

Haʻikū to Hāna: Shoulder closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) possible in either direction between mile markers 0.0 and 34.8, Kaupakalua Road and Uakea Road, on Monday, May 23 through Friday, May 27, from 5 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for guardrail and shoulder maintenance.

Haʻikū (night work): Full closure of Hāna Highway (Route 360) near mile marker 4.3, vicinity of Hanehoi Stream, on Monday evening, May 23 through Wednesday morning, May 25, from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for emergency soil work. The contractor will let traffic through between soil borings.

Keʻanae: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) possible in either direction between mile markers 12 and 13, near Kaumahina State Wayside Park and Honomanū Stream, on Monday, May 23 through Friday, May 27, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for rockfall mitigation work on the makai side of the roadway.