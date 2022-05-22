Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 0.7 feet 08:24 AM HST. Low 0.5 feet 01:10 PM HST. Sunrise 5:46 AM HST. Sunset 6:59 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 09:26 PM HST. Low 0.4 feet 05:05 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.0 feet 10:39 AM HST. Low 0.7 feet 03:08 PM HST. Sunrise 5:45 AM HST. Sunset 7:00 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf heights along south facing shores will hold near average today, then dip slightly below average tomorrow through mid- week. The next long- period south swell will fill in Thursday through the rest of next week, bringing above average surf.

Surf along north and west facing shores will remain small to flat today and tomorrow. The next northwest swell will generate a ripple late Tuesday into Wednesday then slowly fade through the rest of the week.

Small, choppy surf will return along east facing shores today and tomorrow, before subsiding a notch Tuesday through the rest of the week.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with SW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.