Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 22, 2022

May 22, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Todd Melton










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 0.7 feet 08:24 AM HST.




Low 0.5 feet 01:10 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:46 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:59 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 09:26 PM HST.




Low 0.4 feet 05:05 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.0 feet 10:39 AM HST.




Low 0.7 feet 03:08 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:45 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:00 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf heights along south facing shores will hold near average today, then dip slightly below average tomorrow through mid- week. The next long- period south swell will fill in Thursday through the rest of next week, bringing above average surf. 


Surf along north and west facing shores will remain small to flat today and tomorrow. The next northwest swell will generate a ripple late Tuesday into Wednesday then slowly fade through the rest of the week. 


Small, choppy surf will return along east facing shores today and tomorrow, before subsiding a notch Tuesday through the rest of the week. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy with SW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

      Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
      
 
  
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
 
   
   
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
Trending Now
  1Maui Council State Set Aside Money To Buy 257 Acres In Maʻalaea But Developer Beats Them To It  2Red Placard Issued To Restaurant In Lahaina Maui  3Maui Hospital Updates Visitor Policy Due To Rising Covid 19 Positivity Rates  4Maui Classification Moves To High Level Of Covid 19 Community Level Transmission  54 7 Earthquake Beneath Hualalai Volcano On Hawaiʻi Island Caused By Slip Along Fault No Tsunami Generated  6Maui Police Vehicle Thefts And Burglaries Are Up Rape Is Down