Lighting The Way Home by Sidney Yee is pictured during Art Maui 2015.

Nonprofit Art Maui, a 43-year-old organization dedicated to Maui County visual arts, said that its future depends on finding a “robust and valiant” board of directors.

Art Maui is known for facilitating an annual juried art show at Schaefer International Art Gallery at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Due to hardships tied to the pandemic, the nonprofit will not be able to rent exhibitions space this year and into the foreseeable future.

As a priority, the nonprofit is seeking new executive officers and visionary directors who will help revive the longtime volunteer-based group, which was forced into “hibernation” after the onset of the pandemic, according to an email blast.

Interested individuals should email [email protected] Deadline is June 14.

The nonprofit during the onset of COVID-19 closed its exhibition and the organization was “forced into hibernation.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Over the last couple of years, several board members had to step down and others had to prioritize time on paid opportunities.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“The remaining few have, on professional advisement and limited resources, judiciously tended to Art Maui’s proverbial flame by trimming financial fat and keeping Art Maui’s 501(c3) status in good standing,” the letter said.

Securing a venue for the exhibition is not the group’s primary concern. Instead, the group is focusing on securing a solid team.

“For Art Maui to return, a new vision of what’s to come must be dreamt up and realized by a robust and valiant board of directors,” the letter said. “We need your help. Please heed our call for new executive officers and visionary directors and take action.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Art Maui is looking for people who have backgrounds in arts leadership, nonprofit management, strategic planning, human resources, marketing and communications, financial acumen, record keeping, talent acquisition, information technology, and/or website development.

Applicants do not need to be an artist or work in the industry to apply, the letter said.

“We are committed to building a culturally diverse board,” the letter said. “People of color, transgender and gender-non­conforming people, people with disabilities and low-­income people are encouraged to apply.”

For a weekly listing of Maui music and other events, go to Maui Entertainment, Arts, Community, May 19-May 25 and click here.