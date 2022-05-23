Maui police administered a single dose of Narcan to a teen, successfully reviving the individual during response to a possible opioid overdose incident on Saturday.

The incident was reported at a Kahului home at 5:15 p.m. on May 21.

Police arrived to find the 16-year-old female unresponsive and exhibiting signs and symptoms consistent with an opioid overdose, according to department reports.

Officers administered a dose of Narcan (Naloxone) nasal spray. The teen was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room for further treatment.

This incident is the second instance in which Maui Police Officers have used Narcan this year.