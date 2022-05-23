Crime Statistics
Maui police administer Narcan to revive teen in response to possible opioid overdose
Maui police administered a single dose of Narcan to a teen, successfully reviving the individual during response to a possible opioid overdose incident on Saturday.
The incident was reported at a Kahului home at 5:15 p.m. on May 21.
Police arrived to find the 16-year-old female unresponsive and exhibiting signs and symptoms consistent with an opioid overdose, according to department reports.
Officers administered a dose of Narcan (Naloxone) nasal spray. The teen was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room for further treatment.
This incident is the second instance in which Maui Police Officers have used Narcan this year.
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
