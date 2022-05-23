Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 23, 2022

May 23, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Dana Sue Sizer Drauden










Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.0 feet 10:39 AM HST.




Low 0.7 feet 03:08 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:45 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:00 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 10:16 PM HST.




Low 0.3 feet 05:26 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.3 feet 11:46 AM HST.




Low 0.8 feet 04:44 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:45 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:00 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf heights along south facing shores will slowly decline through mid-week. The next long-period south swell will fill in late Thursday into the weekend, bringing above average surf. Surf along north and west facing shores will remain nearly flat through Monday night. The next small bump is expected for north and west facing shores late Tuesday into Wednesday. Small, choppy surf will remain along east facing shores through Monday then gradually decline as the trades locally and upstream of the state weaken. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
 
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
  
