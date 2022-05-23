Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.0 feet 10:39 AM HST. Low 0.7 feet 03:08 PM HST. Sunrise 5:45 AM HST. Sunset 7:00 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 10:16 PM HST. Low 0.3 feet 05:26 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.3 feet 11:46 AM HST. Low 0.8 feet 04:44 PM HST. Sunrise 5:45 AM HST. Sunset 7:00 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf heights along south facing shores will slowly decline through mid-week. The next long-period south swell will fill in late Thursday into the weekend, bringing above average surf. Surf along north and west facing shores will remain nearly flat through Monday night. The next small bump is expected for north and west facing shores late Tuesday into Wednesday. Small, choppy surf will remain along east facing shores through Monday then gradually decline as the trades locally and upstream of the state weaken.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.