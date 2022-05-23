Maui Arts & Entertainment

Tavana performs at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, May 27

May 23, 2022, 9:09 AM HST
Promotional photo courtesy of Tavana

To kick off Memorial Day weekend, The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua hosts a special performance by Honolulu-based musician Tavana. He will perform at the resort’s newly reimagined Alaloa Lounge on Friday, May 27 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. 

“We are delighted to welcome Tavana back to beautiful Kapalua,” said Andrew Rogers, general manager of The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua. “Guests can look forward to a fantastic evening of soulful live music, exquisite cocktails and sweeping ocean views.” 

A Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award nominee, Tavana is known for playing guitar, banjo, lap steel, and ʻukulele, and singing soulful, island-inspired rock and blues. He has performed with legendary musicians Eddie Vedder, Henry Kapono, John Cruz, Willie K, and many others. Later this summer, he opens for Jack Johnson at the Waikīkī Shell, along with Paula Fuga.  

Live music is offered seven nights a week at no cover charge at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua’s Alaloa Lounge. The venue boasts an extensive craft cocktail menu highlighting local ingredients, an elaborate sushi and sashimi menu, and elevated comfort cuisine, like the Smash Wagyu Burger, Kalbi Glazed Short Rib, and Hawaiian Kalua Pork Cubano. Valet parking is complimentary. 

For a weekly listing of Maui music and other events, go to Maui Entertainment, Arts, Community, May 19-May 25 and click here.

