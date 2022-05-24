Bio-Logical Capital today announced it is seeking a new conservation-minded buyer to steward Hāna Ranch, a 3,600-acre working cattle ranch in east Maui.

In collaboration with a local nonprofit conservation group, Bio-Logical Capital plans to work with the future buyer to “preserve the land’s agricultural legacy and protect the property’s historic ranching tradition in perpetuity by developing a conservation easement,” according to the announcement.

Hāna Ranch cattle are grass-fed, which is healthier for them, the soil and customers. Courtesy: Molly DeCoudreaux

“Our top priority is to identify someone who will continue to conserve this remarkable ranch and its legacy for the benefit of the community,” said Grant McCargo, founder and CEO of Bio-Logical Capital in a press release. “It is a bittersweet moment for us to look for the future steward of Hāna Ranch after nearly a decade of transformation to become one of Hawaiʻi’s leading sustainable cattle companies.”

In advance of the sale, Bio-Logical Capital has decided to dedicate six land parcels to the County of Maui to develop affordable housing for local residents. The company has offered its expertise to support the master-planning process for the approximately 15.5 acres adjacent to Pā‘ani Mai Park and fire station.

Hāna Ranch has planted hundreds of ʻulu trees over the past eight years and supplies Hawai‘i ‘Ulu Cooperative with the sustainably-grown fruit. Courtesy: Hāna Ranch

“We are proud we accomplished what we set out to do with Hāna Ranch – create a model for regenerative agriculture that actively works to make the land and community better each day,” said McCargo. “As our focus shifts away from large landholdings to strategic consulting, we look forward to sharing the lessons and techniques developed at Hāna Ranch to enable greater positive impact across more landscapes nationwide.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In the past eight years, Bio-Logical Capital reports it has invested $26 million to improve Hāna Ranch and its operations, implementing elements of sustainable agriculture, including regenerative grazing and silvopasture.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Continuing the legacy of ranching and farming in Hāna, Bio-Logical Capital reports that its management of the ranch helped address food security and protected the ranch’s working landscape.

The Hāna Ranch is now is home to a grass-fed herd of 1,000 cattle and seven acres of diversified orchards with breadfruit, banana, citrus and papaya.

Hāna Ranch partners with several organizations, including Ke Ao Hali‘i, Hāna High School, Maui Food Innovation Center at the University of Hawaiʻi, and Hawai‘i ‘Ulu Cooperative, among others in an effort to nurture the economy.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The ranch is an active member of the Hawai‘i Cattlemen’s Council and Maui Cattle Company, a local co-op with five other Maui ranches. Its support for the development of a new slaughterhouse and processing facility has allowed Maui Cattle Company to provide Maui pasture-raised beef direct-to-consumers, to local stores and restaurants, and throughout the public school system, according to the announcement.

Cattle ranching on Maui dates back to 1830 when King Kamehameha I brought cowboys to Hawai‘i to help control the herds of cattle that had been running wild since they were gifted to him from Captain George Vancouver in 1793.

Hāna Ranch continues the tradition of Hawaiian paniolo (cowboy) culture today, hosting rodeos and sharing the history with visitors to the ranch.

Bio-Logical Capital expects the new steward will retain the ranch and continue its operations.

The property will be listed with Island Sotheby’s International Realty in June.

The listing agent, Dan Omer, R (S), has 37+ years of sales, consulting and land management experience on the island of Maui and was a Hāna resident for 25 years. Prior to his affiliation with Sotheby’s, Omer was the chief operating officer of Hāna Ranch for its prior owners.

During his tenure, he coordinated Maui Coastal Land Trust’s first conservation easements on eight oceanfront parcels, helping launch the newly formed organization that later became Hawai‘i Land Trust. He served as a member of the first board of trustees of MCLT.

Omer continues to work with local nonprofits Ke Ao Hali‘i and Hawai‘i Land Trust to place a conservation easement and protect 150 acres of oceanfront property in Hāna. ​

Bio-Logical Capital’s mission is to transform how land is valued, developed, and protected. This is accomplished by working with investors and landowners to design, build, conserve and manage diverse land-based projects in urban and rural environments.

Hāna Ranch is a working cattle ranch on 3,600 acres in Hāna, Maui. The Ranch’s efforts are aimed at being more than a regenerative business, dedicated to “weaving together the resources of the ranch and town to nurture a thriving community.”