Maui News

Disaster relief period declared for Maui’s axis deer crisis as population grows to 60,000+

May 24, 2022, 9:44 AM HST
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Moloka‘i axis deer. (Dec. 9, 2021) PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi

Governor David Ige issued a second proclamation, establishing another emergency relief period for the axis deer crisis in Maui County.

Despite ongoing efforts, the axis deer population has grown to approximately 60,000 or more, which cannot be sustained by the environment on Maui, according to Gov Ige.

“The large number of deer has devastated pasture forage and vegetation that are already scarce because of continuing drought conditions,” according to a news release announcing the new proclamation. “The axis deer are migrating into agricultural and developed areas, seeking food and water, and potentially spreading disease in the environment. Increasing numbers are also foraging in urbanized areas.”

According to the governor, the emergency relief period will enable the state and county to continue taking measures to reduce and control axis deer populations and to implement management strategies.

This includes corralling of axis deer, culling of the deer to sustainable levels, clearing vegetation along fence lines, and erecting and/or reinforcing fence lines to keep axis deer away from roadways, airports, and runways.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The second proclamation relating to axis deer continues through July 22, 2022.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Crews Respond To Brush Fire Near Maui Lani Golf Course In Kahului 2Law Enforcement Arrest Three On Maui For Alleged Electronic Enticement Of A Child 3Man Injured By Accidental Discharge Of Firearm At Kula Home 4Maui Obituaries Week Ending May 22 2022 5Maui Police Administer Narcan To Revive Teen In Response To Possible Opioid Overdose 6Store Installs Mineral Sunscreen Dispensers Ahead Of Maui Ban On Chemical Sunscreen