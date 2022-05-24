Maui News
Makawao Avenue lane closure for water service line installation today
The Pukalani-bound lane of traffic on Makawao Avenue is scheduled for closure from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today, Tuesday, May 24, for a water service line installation.
The County of Maui Department of Water Supply reports that no water service interruption is expected.
The single lane closure will affect Makawao Avenue between Haleakalā Highway and the Makawao Fire Station.
The department asks motorists to avoid the area during the water service line installation.
For emergency repairs and updates, call 808-270-7633.
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
