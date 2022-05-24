Listen to this Article 1 minute

Makawao Avenue. Maui Now file photo.

The Pukalani-bound lane of traffic on Makawao Avenue is scheduled for closure from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today, Tuesday, May 24, for a water service line installation.

The County of Maui Department of Water Supply reports that no water service interruption is expected.

The single lane closure will affect Makawao Avenue between Haleakalā Highway and the Makawao Fire Station.

The department asks motorists to avoid the area during the water service line installation.

For emergency repairs and updates, call 808-270-7633.