Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 1-3 1-3 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. A chance of showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.3 feet 11:46 AM HST. Low 0.8 feet 04:44 PM HST. Sunrise 5:45 AM HST. Sunset 7:00 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly clear. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.9 feet 10:55 PM HST. Low 0.1 feet 05:46 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 12:30 PM HST. Low 0.8 feet 05:55 PM HST. Sunrise 5:45 AM HST. Sunset 7:00 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf heights along south facing shores will steadily decline through mid-week. The next long-period south swell will fill in late Thursday into the weekend, bringing above average surf. Surf along north and west facing shores will remain nearly flat through today. A small very short period bump is expected for north and west facing shores today into Wednesday. Surf along east facing shores will gradually decline as the trades weaken.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.