Maui Economic Opportunity’s Teen Financial Literacy Workshop will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. June 20, 22, 27 and 29.

The four-session program offered through MEO’s Business Development Center covers budgeting and savings, basic banking, applying for jobs, credit and its importance and more.

Manny Dukelow receives his Teen Financial Literacy certificate of completion, along with a few other goodies, at last year’s drive-thru graduation on June 18 at Maui Economic Opportunity. Also appearing in the photo are class instructors (from left) Lianne Peros-Busch and Jaimie Dukelow and Business Development Center Director David Daly. PC: Maui Economic Opportunity.

The workshop is free and is geared for students from intermediate to high school. The four sessions are set to be held in-person at MEO, 99 Mahalani St., Wailuku, but could move online depending on pandemic conditions.

To register for the workshop, go to https://form.jotform.com/211266480815152, call 808-243-4347 or email [email protected]

MEO’s Business Development Center is partnering on the workshop with Hawaiʻi State Federal Credit Union. The instructors are Lianne Peros-Busch with BDC and Jaimie Dukelow with Hawaiʻi State Federal Credit Union. The Maui County Office of Economic Development is providing funding for the workshop.