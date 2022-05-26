





















The Maui Huliau Foundation and its program partners are offering two 3-credit professional development courses for Maui public secondary teachers and EcoAdventure summer programs for youth ages 12-18.

The foundation’s Kūkulu Pilina PDE3 course, which was successful last year, is back as an expanded summer hybrid course. Educators will explore ways to leverage the strengths of the community in order to deepen their students’ sense of HĀ through ʻāina aloha practices contextualized to their particular place and community.

The course will consist of seven 2-hour live Zoom sessions and all-day in-person sessions at Nohoʻana Farm and Kīpuka Olowalu. During the course, teachers will work to create their own lesson plan involving a community partner. The course is sponsored by the Office of Hawaiian Education and utilizes their Nā Hopena Aʻo Framework and other OHE resources.

Maui Huliau Foundation’s newest PDE3 course, Engaging Students in Climate Action Problem-based Learning, is in partnership with Maui College and funded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The course engages teachers in creating an inquiry-based climate change lesson plan utilizing curriculum resources, community partnership and elements of problem-based learning. Six live Zoom sessions in July will focus on helping teachers develop their lesson plan, which will be implemented during the first quarter of the 2022-23 school year. The course will introduce teachers to community groups working on adaptation and mitigation strategies and include opportunities for community partnership.

There are only a few spots left in each course. Visit mauihuliaufoundation.org/teachers/ to learn more or register on the PDE3 website.

The Maui Huliau Foundation again is offering its EcoAdventure summer camp and a new overnight summer program for youth.

A four-day adventure from July 26-29 will be led by the Huliau Alumni Council, with assistance from Huliau staff. Students will participate in hiking, swimming, working in the loʻi kalo and hana noʻeau (traditional skills/crafts). This year’s program will visit four sites, including: Nohoʻana Farm in Waikapū, Maui Nui Botanical Gardens, Kaʻehu Bay and Kīpuka Olowalu.

The EcoAdventure summer program was started in 2014 by two Huliau Alumni Council members and will again be led by alumni council members Kiana Liu and Kawai Kapuni.

“I first got involved with the [foundation] as an intern of the Eco Adventure program,” Liu said. “I loved getting to work with the kids, but I was also inspired by how much I was learning about issues such as plastic pollution, climate change and regenerative agriculture.”

The program fee is $200 for four days and need-based scholarships are available to students entering grades 7-9. Parents will pick up and drop off the children at the designated sites each day.

Maui Huliau Foundation’s second summer program opportunity takes students to the Waiheʻe ahupuaʻa for an overnight huaka’i and camping trip. In partnership with Hawaiʻi Land Trust and Mauna Kahālāwai Watershed Partnership, students participating in this overnight program will explore the Waiheʻe ahupuaʻa from mauka to makai.

On day one, students will hike the first mile of Waiheʻe Ridge Trail to learn more about how native plants help protect our supply of freshwater. They will return to the refuge to set up camp; learn about the history of Kapoho village; and participate in activities. The next morning, students will participate in a half-day service project at the refuge.

Drop-off and pick-up of the children will be at Waiheʻe Coastal Dunes and Wetlands Refuge where students will also camp overnight. Maui Huliau will provide additional camping gear as needed, in addition to providing dinner, breakfast and snacks. The program fee is $50 to help cover the costs of meals and transportation. Need-based scholarships are available and easy to apply for.

To learn more about summer program opportunities and to apply, visit www.mauihuliaufoundation.org/summercamp/