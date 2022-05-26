Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 West Facing 0-2 0-2 2-4 3-5 South Facing 2-4 2-4 6-8 7-10 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 06:06 AM HST. High 2.0 feet 01:07 PM HST. Sunrise 5:45 AM HST. Sunset 7:01 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 06:51 PM HST. High 1.6 feet 11:53 PM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 06:27 AM HST. High 2.2 feet 01:40 PM HST. Sunrise 5:45 AM HST. Sunset 7:01 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south facing shores will trend up tonight through the weekend, then again next Tuesday through midweek as overlapping south swells move through. Peak surf associated with these south swells are expected to reach the advisory level late Friday through Saturday with the first swell, then near the warning level late Tuesday through Wednesday for the second. Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will remain up today, then ease tonight through Friday as it moves out. A similar northwest swell is expected by Sunday, which will linger into Monday before easing. Surf will remain small and choppy along east facing shores into next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.