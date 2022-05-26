ʻĀlau island located off of the picturesque Hāna shoreline in East Maui. File photo by Wendy Osher.

Maui is listed as the third best place in the World to visit, and the 4th best place to visit in the US, according to the best vacation rankings for 2022-2023, published this week by U.S. News & World Report.

The publication listed South Island New Zealand and Paris ahead of Maui in the world; and the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, and Yosemite National Parks ahead of Maui in the national report. Honolulu is ranked No. 7 in the national report, and Kauaʻi is listed at No. 8.

“The appeal of the outdoors, easy accessibility, affordability and natural beauty make all of these domestic destinations top vacation spots,” according to the report. Maui has a National Park of its own as well, with sunrise viewing by reservation at the summit of Haleakalā and rural outdoor activities within the Kīpahulu section of the park.

Sunrise at Haleakalā. Photo by Wendy Osher.

In addition to vacation spots, the publisher also released rankings of Best Hotels, Best Cruise Lines and Best Travel Rewards Programs.

Maui’s Montage at Kapalua Bay was ranked No. 2 in the Best USA Hotels category. The Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi made the top 15 on the same list. Other Hawaiʻi properties appearing on the list include: Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, and Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea.

Image courtesy of Montage Kapalua Bay and Kapalua Wine & Food Festival.

“After limited travel opportunities over the past few years, people are once again excited to vacation and have begun traveling extensively throughout the US and internationally,” said Erin Evans, managing editor of travel at U.S. News in a press release announcing the new rankings. “Beaches, national parks and small towns are popular travel destinations this year, and many top cities are making a comeback. The U.S. News Best Vacations rankings include information on a variety of locations so all types of travelers can determine what’s going to be the best vacation spot for their next getaway.”

The rankings were based on analysis of more than 1,100 destinations using methodology that combines travelers’ opinions with expert and editor analysis.

Best Vacation rankings are posted here.

