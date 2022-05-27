The Maui Ocean Center hosts twice weekly Aquari-OM yoga classes, with a portion of proceeds from ticket sales to support coral reservation and sea turtle rescue efforts on Maui.

A total of 16 classes will be offered in June and July, fronting the aquarium’s 750,000-gallon Open Ocean exhibit.

Each session will focus on dissipating stress, releasing tension, and calming a busy mind amid native marine life.

“We are delighted that so many visitors and island residents have asked us to bring these classes back,” said Maui Ocean Center’s general manager, Tapani Vuori. “Yoga is widely-loved throughout Maui, and being able to practice in front of some of Hawaiʻi’s most fascinating marine life is something we’re excited to provide for our community.”

Classes will be held every Tuesday and Thursday beginning June 7 and will carry on through July 28. The hour-long classes will start at 5 p.m., after the park’s closure to the general public, to allow participants to experience the Open Ocean exhibit in a tranquil setting. All participants must be at least 12 years of age.

Aquari-OM classes are priced at $30 per person for visitors, and $25 for kamaʻāina (Hawaiʻi residents) or Nā Hoa Kai members, including state tax and processing fees.

Five dollars from each ticket will be donated to MOC Marine Institute to support coral rehabilitation and sea turtle rescue on Maui.

All guests must bring their own yoga mat and water bottle, and participants must register online in advance as space is limited. Masks are recommended but not required. Complimentary parking is available for kamaʻāina and Nā Hoa Kai members.

Yoga class check-in will take place at 4:45 p.m. in the Administration Office at Maui Ocean Center (building to the left of The Sphere Experience) and doors will close at 4:55 p.m.



Tickets go live on June 1, 2022. To view the full schedule and reserve a class, visit www.mauioceancenter.com/aquari-om.