Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 28, 2022

May 28, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Jack Reilly

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
7-10
7-10
6-8
5-7 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 06:50 AM HST.




High 2.4 feet 02:11 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:02 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 08:25 PM HST.




High 1.3 feet 12:44 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 07:15 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 02:42 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:02 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A moderate south swell has arrived and has boosted surf on south facing shores into the low-end advisory range. Thus, a High Surf Advisory is in effect through tonight for south facing shores of all islands. As a reinforcing south swell moves up from the southern hemisphere and overlaps with weekend swells, surf will again be on the rise and may approach high-end advisory or low-end warning criteria by next Tuesday into Wednesday. A medium period northwest swell is expected to arrive by Sunday, holding into Monday. Surf along east facing shores will remain small and choppy through the weekend, though picking up by early next week as trades strengthen. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
  
