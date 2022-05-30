Chase Hanson. PC: Maui Police Department

The Maui Police Department is asking for the public’s help with any information on the whereabouts of Chase Hanson, 21, of Pāʻia.

Hanson was reported missing by his family in the evening on Sunday, May 29, 2022. He was last seen leaving Maliko Gulch to go to Pāʻia sometime in early April, according to police reports.

His family is concerned for his safety and well-being as the lack of contact is out of Hanson’s character, police said.

Hanson is described as 5-feet 9-inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds, and has blond hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing dark-colored shorts, a dark-colored shirt, and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hanson, is asked to call the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400. If it is an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report #22-017202.