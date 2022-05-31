Maui Obituaries for the week ending May 29, 2022. May they rest in peace.

Lucy Aina Mew Lan Fong

Dec. 6, 1926 – May 15, 2022

Lucy Aina Mew Lan Fong 95, of Keokea, Maui went home to the Lord under a full moon on May 15, 2022, with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren by her side. She was born on December 6, 1926, in Honolulu, Oʻahu to Hilda and Aiau Aina and was Hanai by her Tutu Lady and Tutu Man Clara and George Naihe in Hāna, Maui.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 2, 2022, from 6 – 9 p.m. with Celebration of Life held the following day on Friday, June 3, 2022, starting at 9 a.m. viewing and 11 a.m. services at Ballard Family Mortuary.

Lucy is survived by her children; Melvin (Florence) Aina, Harry (Edna) Fong Jr, Miriam Fong, Larry (Tita) Fong, Thelma (Larry) Tabon and Harriet (Jesse) Davis. Lucy was a Popo and PoTai to 20 Grandchildren, 43 Great Grandchildren and six Great-Great Grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband Harry Fong Sr. and daughter Cynthia Fong.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Her smile and kindness left a lasting impression on everyone she met. Lucy raised two generations of grandchildren and once they were in school, she was able to have fun with her senior friends at Kula Community Center playing Bingo and Scrabble and galivanting around Maui on the MEO bus.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Lucy was also a Lei Hulu master-crafter who learned the art from her mother-in-law Maggie Fong. She loved being in her garden tending to her orchids, gardenias, roses, and vegetables.

Mahalo to family, friends and MEO services through the years that have made her life enjoyable. Deepest appreciation for the doctors and nurses at Kula Hospital and the Hospice Maui and Island Hospice staff who provided wonderful support.

Ronald Beck

July 19, 1944 – May 19, 2022

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Ronald Ernest Beck of Makawao passed away peacefully at home on the morning of May 19, 2022 at the age of 77.

He was born to Louis and Ruth Beck in Pittsburgh, PA on July 19, 1944. He attended Massanutten Military Academy in Virginia and later served in the US Army for four years. Afterwards in 1968, Ron moved to O’ahu and in 1970 he married Marie “Carol” LeTilly. Together in 1974 they moved to Penticton, BC where Ron taught Industrial Arts at area schools for 10 years. There they adopted two children: Donovan and Lacey (Michael).

Ron and Carol returned to Hawaiʻi in 1984, where Ron owned a successful window cleaning business on Maui for 29 years. In retirement, he enjoyed woodworking in his custom-built workshop, playing mahjong with friends at Kaunoa Senior Center, and traveling; especially visiting Disneyland as often as possible with his family.

Ron is also survived by four grandchildren: Keawe, Wailana, Leilani, James, and one great-grandson Brentley. As well as his sister Judy, niece Lisa, and great-niece Makena.

At his request, no service will be held. A celebration of life to follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, his family asks that donations be made to Islands Hospice.

Diane Margaret Rivas (Austinson)

July 29, 1943 – May 13, 2022

Diane M Rivas 78, of Waikoloa Village, Hawaiʻi, died May 13, 2022. She was born on July 29, 1943 in Spokane Washington and raised in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

After graduating from high school she relocated to Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho, attended North Idaho Junior College and graduated from Washington State University.

She lived in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi for seven years working as an interior decorator. She and her late husband, Carlos Rivas, moved to the Big Island in 1974 and helped Waikoloa Village grow from four homes to what it is today.

She started working for This Week Big Island in 1979 and retired after 36 years as Big Island sales director. She was responsible for all advertising clients.

She was a founding member of Waikoloa Community Church, helped put on the Great Waikoloa Horse Race and Rodeo in the 1970’s, and organized the Carlos Rivas Memorial Polo Tournament as a benefit for Hospice.

She is survived by sister Kristine Eslit of Nevada; step-daughters Alicia Harris of Idaho; Dorian Rivas of California; Julia (Kurt) Frey of California; niece Michelle (Jonathan) Malendres of Nevada; nephew Eric (Malia) Doherty of the Big Island; six grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.

Memorial and Celebration of Life will be at the Waikoloa Community Church 68-3621 Paniolo Ave, Waikoloa Village on Saturday June 4, 2022 at 2 p.m..

Arnold Racusa Sanchez

Oct. 23, 1973 – May 16, 2022

Arnold Racusa Sanchez, 48, of Pukalani, passed away on May 16, 2022 at his residence. He was born on October 23, 1973 in Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi.

Arnold formerly worked for the Maui Police Department as an Office Support Clerk.

He is survived by his parents, Artemio and Caridad Sanchez; sister, Beverly (John) Conners; brother, Christopher Sanchez; nieces and nephews, Lee-Ann (Joel) Ngayan, Shanice (Jason) Lee, Kameron Ambrocio, Reilley Sanchez, and Landen Ambrocio.

Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at St. Joseph Church in Makawao, Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m.; burial will follow at Valley Isle Memorial Park at 12 p.m.

Dec. 9, 1952 – May 18, 2022

Funaki Tupou

Ralph Eugene Pagan

April 14, 1937 – May 13, 2022

Ralph Eugene Pagan, 85, of Mountainview, Hawaiʻi, passed away on May 13, 2022. He was born on April 14, 1937 to Eugene and Christine Pagan at Hamakuapoko, Maui, Hawaiʻi.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday June 13, 2022, at Ballard Family Mortuary; service will begin at 11 a.m.; burial will follow, 1 p.m. at the Maui Veteran’s Cemetery in Makawao.

Ralph was a retired electrician. He was predeceased by his parents, Eugene and Christine Pagan; brothers, Joseph (Lillian) Pagan, Jeffrey Pagan, Kenneth Pagan; and sister, Helen Crow. He is survived by his children, Theresa (Lincoln) Pascual of Hawaiʻi Island, Darryl Pagan of Oklahoma, Duane (Jamie) Pagan of Maui and Dannette Waltze and Shawn of Maui. He also raised Tammie (Wesley) Haraguchi of Kauaʻi, Dodie (Luki) Thompson of Oʻahu and David (Alisa) Haumea of Oʻahu. He is also survived by two grandsons; six granddaughters; nine great grandchildren; a brother, Leslie Pagan of Maui; sisters, Agnes Carvalho, Rose Pagan, Kathleen Pagan, all of Maui, Sonja (Earl) Punsalan of Oʻahu, Sandra (Alika) Enos of Hawaiʻi Island; and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.

Ryan Anthony Park Furtado

Ryan Anthony Park Furtado

Jan. 22, 1989 – Jan. 14, 2022

On January 14, we suffered the sudden loss of Ryan Furtado. He passed in Brooklyn, New York where his life was flourishing. Ryan’s kind heart, witty humor, and overall zest for life will be forever cherished and missed. He is survived by his parents Craig and Johanna Furtado, grandmother Jacqueline Furtado, sister Chelcy (Nicholas) Wakida and their children Emi and Jett.

Ryan was born and raised on Maui, a graduate of Seabury Hall and University of Redlands. He was the best everything, son, grandson, brother, uncle and friend. In his life he loved his family, friends, traveling, music, baking, games and all things Star Wars. He loved the ocean and land alike and found adventures where he could. He left us far too soon and will be loved forever…….

Family and friends will be gathering in his honor at Ballard Family Mortuary on Sunday, June 5, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. with a service at 10:30 a.m. A celebration of his life will follow at the Furtado Family home.

Ruby Leilani Shimooka

Oct. 11, 1942 – May 21, 2022

Ruby Leilani ‘Paleka’ Shimooka, 79 of Oʻahu died May 21, 2022 in Kahului, Maui surrounded by her loved ones.

Born on the island of Moloka’i to Daniel Keli’iholokai Paaniani and Ellen Elena Paleka, she lived on Oʻahu and was a retired bus driver at Oʻahu Transportation Services.



She is survived by son’s Donald (Lei) Dudoit, Zandee (Corina) Dudoit, daughters Julia (George) Kekona, Hoku Dudoit, Janet ‘Shizuno’ Faufata and Gina (Austin) Nihipali Salcedo; sisters Josephine Manaba, Julia Kaiwi, brothers Severino ‘Bu’ Dela Cruz, Richard Dela Cruz and many grand and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her late husband Harry Toraichi Shimooka, daughter Josephine Wilcox and sisters Roseline ‘Lady’ Paaniani Kekino and Julia Paaniani Tan.

Ruby’s services will be held on the island of Moloka’i on Sept. 2, 2022 where she will be laid in her final resting place.

Roxann “Roxy” Leilani Uaiwa

Feb. 10, 1964 – June 4, 2020

Roxann “Roxy” Leilani Uaiwa

Roxann “ Roxy” Leilani Uaiwa, 56, of Hana, Maui HI. She passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2022 at Hilo Hospital in Hilo, Hawaiʻi.

She leaves a huge hole in the hearts of her family and friends.

She was born on Feb. 10, 1964 to parents Bradford and Barbara ( Wilson) Adams in Kailua, Hawaiʻi.

She graduated from Kailua High School class of 1982.

After graduating from high school she settled in Hāna, Maui with her (former spouse) Jack Kahanu-Uaiwa and went on to having three children. She loved Hāna, the aina and the culture that surrounded her. She was a loving friend to all that met her. She will always be remembered for having her pua in her ear and a beautiful smile.

She is survived by her father Bradford ( Irana) Adams, HI; Her three brother’s Bruce, Reid, and Donnie Adams, HI; Her children Sheana (Justin) Lay, Kingsley Uaiwa, and Shealen Uaiwa, Her grandchildren Nainoa Uaiwa, Giselle Uaiwa-Lay, Kainalu Lay, Kaizen Uaiwa, Aeva Uaiwa-Penn, Kulia Penn, and Rylie Uaiwa-Alameda, and her Nephew Dustin Adams and many more nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her mother Barbara Adams.

Family will be holding celebration’s of life on June 3, 2022 3:30 p.m. at Rice park, Lower Kula rd. Kula, Maui. Followed by final celebration of life and scattering of ashes on June 5, 2022 in Hāna, Maui.

In lieu of flowers, contributions and condolences can be sent through her Daughter Sheana Lay

[email protected]

https://everloved.com/life-of/roxann-uaiwa/

“Although we are sad and heartbroken to see her go we take comfort in knowing that she is finally completely free of pain and at peace.”