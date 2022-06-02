The 16th Annual Waʻa Kiakahi will take place at Kāʻanapali from June 3 to 5, 2022. PC: (file) Kaanapali Beach Resort Association.

The 16th annual Waʻa Kiakahi will welcome eight six-member crews from all islands for its 72-mile race and features traditional ceremonies, sailing canoe rides and educational talks about celestial navigation and water skills.

For the first time in 15 years, the teams will complete a 72-mile race launched from Kā‘anapali Beach, crossing the Pailolo Channel (known for its blustery winds and high seas) and sailing between the Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi, ending at Waimanalo, Oʻahu.

Additionally, the public will get a chance to meet the competing teams and take a free ride in a sailing canoe on Saturday.

Wa‘a Kiakahi Perpetuates Islands’ Sailing Canoe Legacy

Event Schedule:

Friday, June 3

11:30 a.m. Race start from Kahului Harbor. Crews race approximately 27 miles to Kā‘anapali.

3 p.m. Race completion at Whalers Village, Kā‘anapali Beach. Arrival of sailing canoes with a traditional Hawaiian welcome ceremony.

Saturday, June 4

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Free sailing canoe rides for all ages (weather and sea conditions permitting), “talk story” opportunities with race team members, and demonstrations, all happening in front of Whalers Village and Hula Grill Restaurant.

Sunday, June 5

8 a.m. Race starts from Kā‘anapali Beach. Sailing canoe send-off and traditional Hawaiian farewell ceremony. Crews race approximately 72 miles to Waimanalo on Oʻahu.

More information is available online at: Waʻa Kiakahi