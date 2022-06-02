MASH spay/neuter clinic at the Maui Humane Society. File photo, PC: Ruby Hernandez

Maui Humane Society is partnering with Greater Good Charities’ Good Fix program to provide free spay/neuter clinics in Hāna from June 9 through June 12.

This partnership will allow upwards of 500 owned pets (dogs and cats) and free-roaming cats to be spayed or neutered to help effectively and humanely control the pet population over time.

Hāna community members can bring in their dogs, cats, or any free roaming cat to Hāna High & Elementary School Gymnasium for free same day surgery. Dogs must be on leash, pet cats must be in carriers and free-roaming cats must be in traps. For the community members in need of traps for free roaming cats, they can reserve these traps ahead of time.

“We are really looking forward to the opportunity to work with the Maui Humane Society to provide free high-quality, high-volume spay/neuter clinics to the community of Hāna,” said Dr. Ruth Parkin, Medical Director for Good Fix at Greater Good Charities. “We believe the Good Fix clinics in Hāna will help prevent countless unwanted litters that contribute to the community’s pet overpopulation and support the overall health of the pets on the island.”

Good Fix, a program of Greater Good Charities, deploys specially trained high-quality, high-volume spay/neuter (HQHVSN) surgical teams and works with local communities to help control pet overpopulation by reducing the human-animal conflict and the burden on animal shelters.

The free multi-day Good Fix HQHVSN clinics in Hāna will also offer free vaccinations, ear tipping, and microchipping for dogs and cats that are spayed/neutered.

“Providing a free spay and neuter clinic to the Hāna community is an effort we have been trying to accomplish to regulate the animal population. Now, with the partnership with Greater Good Charities’ Good Fix, we can help those who haven’t been able to make it to our shelter or need it most,” said Steve MacKinnon, CEO of Maui Humane Society.

To book a free spay/neuter appointment and/or vet exam, reserve a cat trap or find more information on the Good Fix Hāna event, visit https://www.mauihumanesociety.org/goodfixhana/.

Good Fix Hāna is made possible by the John R. Peterson Foundation. Good Fix is also supported by Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health and Maddie’s Shelter Medicine Program at the University of Florida as well as supported locally by Hāna School, Ala Kukui and 24Petwatch.