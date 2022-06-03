The South Maui Community Plan was created to help bring to life the community’s vision for the future of South Maui. Photo Credit: Cammy Clark

Applications are now being accepted for Maui County Council-appointed seats on the South Maui Community Plan Advisory Committee, which helps bring to life the community’s vision for the future of South Maui.

Nine of the advisory committee’s 13 members will be appointed by the Maui County Council, while four will be appointed by the mayor. Experience in land use planning is helpful, but not required.

The South Maui Community Plan provides guidance on future development and revitalization in South Maui. It will guide what future growth should look like and provides recommendations for future transportation systems, parks, greenways and infrastructure.

Applicants residing in the South Maui community plan area, which includes Ma‘alaea, Pulehunui, Kīhei, Wailea, Makena and ‘Ahihi-Kina‘u in the South Maui community plan area are encouraged to apply. Click here for a map of the South Maui community plan area.

“To the extent possible, the council will strive to appoint committee members who represent a cross section of their community, one that embodies diversity and balance of age, gender, ethnic and socio-economic background, profession, heritage, experience and ideology of all [community plan advisory committee] participants and from sub-areas of the South Maui community plan area,” said Tamara Paltin, Chair of the Planning and Sustainable Land Use Committee that is accepting the advisory committee applications.

The advisory committee meetings will be held in the South Maui community plan area but most likely with hybrid capability to the extent possible for the health and safety of the public and to maximize in-person and virtual participation.

The County Charter authorizes the advisory committee “to remain in existence until its revisions are adopted, modified or rejected by the council and until such action is approved, modified or rejected by the mayor.”

“While this is a volunteer position with an expected commitment of at least six months, the accomplishment of being a part of such an important undertaking will be with you for a lifetime,” said Planning Committee Vice-Chair Kelly Takaya King who holds the South Maui residency seat on the council. “We hope to appoint committed, long-time residents who love our community and will work to assure smart, sustainable development that respects the culture and environment.”

The application form and other related information can be found on the Planning and Sustainable Land Use Committee’s page of the County Council’s website at www.mauicounty.us/pslu.

Applications must be postmarked by 4:30 p.m. on June 30, 2022 or if delivered, timestamped at the South Maui district office at MEDB Building, 1305 North Holopono, Suite 9, Kīhei, HI, 96753 or the Office of Council Services, 200 South High Street, Kalana o Maui Building, 7th floor, Wailuku, HI, 96793 by the deadline. Applications can also be timely emailed to [email protected].