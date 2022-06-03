Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 West Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 South Facing 4-6 4-6 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 09:44 AM HST. High 2.2 feet 05:45 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:04 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 10:18 AM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:05 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The long-period south swell will gradually subside, but modest reinforcements from the southern hemisphere will maintain surf heights near the seasonal average along south facing shores into early next week. A couple of small swells from the northwest through the weekend will provide a slight bump to surf heights along north facing shores. Weak trade winds near and upstream of the islands will deliver small short-period wind waves to east facing shores through early next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.