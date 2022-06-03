Maui Surf Forecast for June 03, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:44 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:04 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:44 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:05 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The long-period south swell will gradually subside, but modest reinforcements from the southern hemisphere will maintain surf heights near the seasonal average along south facing shores into early next week. A couple of small swells from the northwest through the weekend will provide a slight bump to surf heights along north facing shores. Weak trade winds near and upstream of the islands will deliver small short-period wind waves to east facing shores through early next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW less than 5mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com