Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 03, 2022

June 3, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Cassandra Hastu










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
4-6
4-6
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 09:44 AM HST.




High 2.2 feet 05:45 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:04 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph. 









SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 10:18 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:05 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The long-period south swell will gradually subside, but modest reinforcements from the southern hemisphere will maintain surf heights near the seasonal average along south facing shores into early next week. A couple of small swells from the northwest through the weekend will provide a slight bump to surf heights along north facing shores. Weak trade winds near and upstream of the islands will deliver small short-period wind waves to east facing shores through early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

				


				
 
 
