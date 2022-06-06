Maui Food and Dining

Back Door Bake Shop at UH Maui College returns one last time for summer

June 6, 2022, 7:49 AM HST
  • Challah bread. PC: UHMC Culinary Arts Program
  • White pan bread and baguettes. PC: UHMC Culinary Arts Program
  • Semolina bread. PC: UHMC Culinary Arts Program
  • Multigrain bread. PC: UHMC Culinary Arts Program

One of the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College, Culinary Arts Program’s most popular bake sales – Back Door Bake Shop – is happening again this summer…for the last time.

Following the announcement of Pastry Chef Teresa Shurilla’s retirement earlier this year, “it will be bittersweet, but still definitely delicious,” an announcement said.

The first sale is Friday, June 10 and will feature Freshly Baked Bread. Customers will have a choice of two different boxes of multiple breads. As boxes are pre-packed in accordance with COVID protocols, requests for substitutions cannot be accommodated.

Bread Boxes must be purchased online in advance; order cutoff is 10 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Pickup is at the Back Door of the Pā‘ina Building on the UHMC Campus on Friday, June 10. Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Use the link for ordering by clicking on the Bakeshop on the left-hand side of the page.

BREAD BOX #1 – $30 for seven loaves

1 Challah
1 Pan Bread
1 Multigrain
2 Baguettes
1 Slab Focaccia
1 Honey Wheat
 
BREAD BOX #2 – $45 for eight loaves of various SOURDOUGH BREADS  

1 Semolina
1 Ciabatta with olives
1 Raisin Walnut
1 Chocolate Cherry   
1 Whole Wheat Miche    
1 Boule
1 Pumpkin
1 Toasted Hazelnut

