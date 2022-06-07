Hawaii State Bar Association’s YLD Free Legal Clinics.

The Young Lawyers Division of the Hawaiʻi State Bar Association is hosting Law Week 2022 from Monday, June 20 to Friday, June 26.

One of YLD’s yearly projects is its Law Week program—a week dedicated to improving the legal profession and highlighting the important roles of attorneys, judges, and other legal professionals in the community.

As part of Law Week, the YLD is offering free virtual and in-person legal clinics to the public statewide.

The YLD’s virtual clinics, i.e. the Law Week Legal Line, will take place every weeknight during Law Week from 6-7 p.m. Callers are welcome to call in and speak with an attorney volunteer regarding their legal inquiries. All volunteer attorneys will be giving out free legal information (and not legal advice).

If you are interested in speaking with a volunteer attorney for Legal Information on the Legal Line, call 808-537-1868 between 6 and 7 p.m. from June 20 to 24, 2022.

The YLD will also host multiple free in-person legal clinics statewide from Saturday, June 25 to Sunday, June 26. The services provided at these in-person legal clinics will be identical to those provided during the Legal Line.

The YLD Legal Clinic on Maui will take place at the Sunday Market at the Kahului Shopping Center on June 26, 2022. If you are interested in speaking with a volunteer attorney in person, please visit us at the Sunday Market on June 26, 2022 from 4-8 p.m.