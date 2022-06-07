Jonathan-James T. Eno, MD who recently joined Maui Orthopedic Institute. PC: Aubrey Hard

Dr. Jonathan-James “JJ” Eno joined the Maui Orthopedic Institute in Wailuku on March 1, partnering with Dr. Zachary Thielen.

Dr. Eno is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with additional subspecialty board-certification in Sports Medicine. He specializes in arthroscopic and open surgeries of the shoulder, elbow, knee, and hip, including cartilage restoration and biologic injections. He also offers orthopedic care including operative and nonoperative treatment of fractures.

Dr. Eno grew up on Maui and graduated from H.P. Baldwin High School. A three-sport athlete, he was named the 2003-2004 Maui Interscholastic League athlete of the year.

He attended both college and medical school at Brown University, where he played varsity baseball and helped guide the team to the first Ivy League championship in school history.

Following medical school, he completed his residency training in orthopedic surgery at Stanford University. He then completed a subspecialty fellowship in Sports Medicine at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City, where he served as an assistant team physician for the New York Mets.

Dr. Eno started his career as an orthopedic sports medicine surgeon in San Francisco, California, serving as a team physician for the Golden State Warriors.

He returns home with his wife, Dr. Ashley Black, who is an anesthesiologist with The Anesthesia Medical Group, Inc. on Maui.

Maui Orthopedic Institute is located at 1830 Wells St., Suite 103 in Wailuku. For information,

call 808-649-1487, go to www.mauiorthopedic.com.