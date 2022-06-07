Maui Business

Maui-born doctor joins Maui Orthopedic Institute

June 7, 2022, 7:26 AM HST
* Updated June 7, 7:27 AM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Jonathan-James T. Eno, MD who recently joined Maui Orthopedic Institute. PC: Aubrey Hard

Dr. Jonathan-James “JJ” Eno joined the Maui Orthopedic Institute in Wailuku on March 1, partnering with Dr. Zachary Thielen.

Dr. Eno is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with additional subspecialty board-certification in Sports Medicine. He specializes in arthroscopic and open surgeries of the shoulder, elbow, knee, and hip, including cartilage restoration and biologic injections. He also offers orthopedic care including operative and nonoperative treatment of fractures.

Dr. Eno grew up on Maui and graduated from H.P. Baldwin High School. A three-sport athlete, he was named the 2003-2004 Maui Interscholastic League athlete of the year.

He attended both college and medical school at Brown University, where he played varsity baseball and helped guide the team to the first Ivy League championship in school history.

Following medical school, he completed his residency training in orthopedic surgery at Stanford University. He then completed a subspecialty fellowship in Sports Medicine at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City, where he served as an assistant team physician for the New York Mets.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Dr. Eno started his career as an orthopedic sports medicine surgeon in San Francisco, California, serving as a team physician for the Golden State Warriors.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

He returns home with his wife, Dr. Ashley Black, who is an anesthesiologist with The Anesthesia Medical Group, Inc. on Maui.

Maui Orthopedic Institute is located at 1830 Wells St., Suite 103 in Wailuku. For information,
call 808-649-1487, go to www.mauiorthopedic.com.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Arrests Made On Maui And Oʻahu For Elaborate Drug Trafficking And Illegal Gambling Operation 2No More Swinging For Trespassers At Sacred Falls 3Maui Obituaries Week Ending June 5 2022 4Back Door Bake Shop At Uh Maui College Returns One Last Time For Summer 5Maui Median Home Sales Price Stays Near Record At 1 21m Sales Slow 6Residents Mixed Over 100 Affordable Housing Plan Hale Waipuilani In S Maui