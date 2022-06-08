Maui Business

Maui’s Royce Fukuroku appointed to Cameron Center Board of Directors

June 8, 2022, 6:03 AM HST
* Updated June 8, 6:15 AM
Royce Fukuroku was appointed Central Pacific Bank Vice President and Commercial Banking Assistant Manager for the Maui Commercial Banking Center.

Royce Fukuroku, Vice President, Central Pacific Bank, Maui Commercial Banking Assistant Manager, has been appointed to the J. Walter Cameron Center’s Board of Directors.

His appointment was announced by Cesar Gaxiola, Executive Director, J. Walter Cameron Center.

Fukuroku was born and raised on Maui and graduated from Maui High School. He received his B.S. in Business Administration at the University of San Francisco. Upon graduation, following in his father’s footsteps, he went into the financial industry.

Announcing the appointment, Cesar Gaxiola said, “We are fortunate to have Mr. Fukuroku join our board. With his financial services knowledge and wide background in the community, we look forward to his insights and experience.”

The Cameron Center is in Wailuku and is the home to 18 nonprofit, social service and cultural organizations that pre-pandemic served an estimated 30,000 members of Maui’s low-income community.

