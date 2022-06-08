Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura hosts a monthly “talk story” to engage with her upcountry constituents. PC: Maui County.

Councilmember Sugimura invites the public to come and voice their concerns on County issues that matter to them. Rep. Kyle Yamashita will also be available to discuss State-related issues with the community.

“The Upcountry Farmers Market, located at Kulamalu Town Center near Longs Drugs, Pukalani, is a great outdoor venue for sharing concerns, discussing challenges and giving feedback on local issues,” said Sugimura.

Sugimura will be available to meet with the public to hear their concerns on the second Saturday of each month at the Upcountry Farmers Market. The upcoming event runs from from 7 to 11 a.m. Future Talk Story dates and more information are available at MauiCounty.us/Sugimura.

Sugimura holds the council seat for the Upcountry residency area. She is the chair of the Infrastructure and Transportation Committee, a member of the Kula Agricultural Park Committee, and chairs the Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Board.

For more information please feel free to contact Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura’s cell 808-870-8047, office 808-270-7939 or by emailing [email protected]