EV charging station blessing. PC: County of Maui

A new “EVolution” Electric Vehicle charging station was blessed today at the Kalana O Maui county building in Wailuku.

In addition to this EV charging station, the County of Maui has already installed three more charging stations installed at the Hoʻokele Service Center, Lahaina Aquatic Service Center and the new Kīhei Gym.

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino reports that 11 more stations are planned in various areas throughout the County.

According to the mayor, vehicle charging service at these county locations will be free for a two-month introductory period.

EV charging station blessing. PC: County of Maui
EV charging station blessing. PC: County of Maui

“The goal of Hawaiʻi’s Clean Energy Initiative is to achieve 100% clean energy by 2045,” Mayor Victorino said as he welcomed special guests, Council Chair Alice Lee (and other council members), HECO’s Director of Government & Community Relations Mahina Martin, and Leslie Wilkins and Frank DeRego from Maui Economic Development Board.

“It’s an ambitious, and I believe achievable goal. Like most major goals, we will get there by taking small, steady steps like the step we are taking today,” he said.

Mayor Victorino said the County of Maui is proud to be “a leading partner in helping to provide the infrastructure” to support the community’s transition to electrified transportation.

“Making the full transition is a big job that will require an ongoing partnership between federal, state and county government along with business and the nonprofit sector,” he said.

