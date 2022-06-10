HawaiiKidsCAN forum features three Democrats for Governor

With primary elections on the horizon, Hawaiʻi students will host a candidate forum on KFVE- TV with the following major candidates vying for the office of governor in the Democratic primary election: Vicky Cayetano, Josh Green, and Kai Kahele. The HawaiiKidsCAN Candidate Forum will air from 7 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, June 13, and from 9:30 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, June 16. You can watch the forum on KFVE- TV. The forum will also stream live at www.k5thehometeam.com, and segments of the forum will air later via social media.

The HawaiiKidsCAN Candidate Forum is brought to Hawaiʻi residents by HawaiiKidsCAN, a local nonpartisan, nonprofit organization focused on building an equitable education system for all keiki, while empowering students to speak up and get involved.

This forum is also presented by KFVE- TV, After-School All-Stars Hawaiʻi and Teach For America Hawaiʻi and is sponsored by the HEI Charitable Foundation. The forum is intended for educational purposes only for the public and is not to be construed as an endorsement of any candidate.

“Our kids have a major stake in Hawaiʻi’s future,” said David Sun-Miyashiro, Founding Executive Director of HawaiiKidsCAN. “After the last two years of disrupted learning and significant stressors brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, we know this is a critical time for our youth to step up and speak out. We’re proud of the students leading this year’s candidate forum, and we hope to spark conversation for local kids and families. Mahalo to the students, candidates, KFVE- TV, HEI Charitable Foundation, After-School All-Stars Hawaiʻi and Teach For America Hawaiʻi.”

Each candidate will answer directly to students, with no more than one minute to respond to each question. This event was pre-taped, with candidates filming responses independently.

Candidate invitations were determined by measures such as public polling and fundraising at the time of taping. HawaiiKidsCAN is also working to produce a forum for top Republican candidates for governor before the primary election.

There are a total of 20 candidates that have entered the gubernatorial race.

Those seeking the Democratic nomination for governor include: David L. “Duke” Bourgoin, Vicky Cayetano, Josh Green, Kai Kahele, Richard Kim, and Clyde McClain “Mac” Lewman.

From the Republican Party, former Lt Governor under the Lingle administration, James “Duke” Aina filed a last minute bid. Other familiar faces include BJ Penn of MMA fighting fame and Councilwoman Heidi Tsuneyoshi. Nine others from the party on the ballot include: Gary Cordery, George “Big Al” Hawat, Keline Kahau, Lynn Barry Mariano, Paul Morgan, Moses “Momo” Paskowitz, Rob Burns, Tae Kim, and Seaula Tupai Jr.

Nonpartisan candidate Caleb Nazara rounds out the race for governor.

Election Calendar

Saturday, May 14, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to file party papers

Tuesday, June 7, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Candidate filing deadline

Wednesday, June 8, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to withdraw candidacy

Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to file objections to a nomination paper

Friday, June 24, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to withdraw candidacy for ill health

Wednesday, June 29, 2022 – Deadline for Clerkʻs office to mail ballots to overseas voters

Saturday, July 23, 2022 – Deadline to submit voter service center watchers

Tuesday, July 26, 2022 – Voters receive begin to receive ballots in the mail for the Primary Election

Monday Aug. 1, 2022 – Voter service centers open

Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 – Deadline to submit paper Voter Registration Application for the 2022 Primary Election

Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 – Deadline for registered voters to request an absentee mail ballot

Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 – Primary Election (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) / Voter service centers and places of deposit close

/ Voter service centers and places of deposit close Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to submit ballot questions

Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 – Deadline to file election objections

Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to withdraw candidacy for ill health

Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 – Deadline for Clerkʻs office to mail ballots overseas to voters

Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to submit voter service center watchers

Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 – Voters begin to receive their ballots in the mail for the General Election

Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 – Voter service centers open

Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 – Deadline to submit paper Voter Registration Application for the 2022 General Election

Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 – Deadline for registered voters to request an absentee mail ballot

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 – General Election (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) / Voter Service Centers and places of deposit close

/ Voter Service Centers and places of deposit close Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to file election objections

To submit information on campaign fundraisers, endorsements, and community meet & greet events, send items to [email protected]