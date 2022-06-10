Maui Surf Forecast for June 10, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:44 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:07 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:44 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:07 PM HST.
Swell Summary
No significant swells are expected through the forecast period. A small northwest swell is due Sunday and Monday. Expect background summertime surf for south facing shores, though a small pulse from the southwest is possible during the middle of next week. Small, short-period surf along east facing shores will build to seasonal average over the weekend as trade winds strengthen, then hold into next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com