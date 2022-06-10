Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 12:37 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:07 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 06:17 PM HST. High 1.6 feet 10:57 PM HST. Low -0.3 feet 05:50 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 01:18 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:07 PM HST.

Swell Summary

No significant swells are expected through the forecast period. A small northwest swell is due Sunday and Monday. Expect background summertime surf for south facing shores, though a small pulse from the southwest is possible during the middle of next week. Small, short-period surf along east facing shores will build to seasonal average over the weekend as trade winds strengthen, then hold into next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.