Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 10, 2022

June 10, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Todd Melton










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 12:37 PM HST. 











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:07 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 06:17 PM HST.




High 1.6 feet 10:57 PM HST.




Low -0.3 feet 05:50 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.4 feet 01:18 PM HST. 











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:07 PM HST.









Swell Summary




No significant swells are expected through the forecast period. A small northwest swell is due Sunday and Monday. Expect background summertime surf for south facing shores, though a small pulse from the southwest is possible during the middle of next week. Small, short-period surf along east facing shores will build to seasonal average over the weekend as trade winds strengthen, then hold into next week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
