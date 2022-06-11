American Savings Bank Donates More Than $360,000 to Help Local Nonprofits and the Community Recover From the Pandemic. PC: courtesy.

American Savings Bank’s 2022 Kahiau Giving Campaign raised $362,043, which will allow local community organizations to continue providing critical resources and services to the community. A total of 93% of ASB teammates participated in the annual workplace giving program, which resulted in the largest Kahiau donation to date.

“Our Kahiau partners have continued to work hard throughout the pandemic to provide much-needed services to our community and we are honored to be able to support them,” said Ann Teranishi, president and CEO of ASB. “I am proud of our teammates’ continued commitment to give from the heart and bring real impact to our community.”

This year’s Kahiau campaign theme was “Here Comes the Sun,” which generated $212,043 in teammate donations. ASB contributed an additional $150,000. As the state continues to recover from the economic effects of the pandemic, ASB teammates remain committed to making dreams possible for customers and the community by bringing sunshine through their donations.

The word “Kahiau” in Hawaiian means “to give from the heart without expecting anything in return.” The Kahiau funds were donated to Child & Family Service, Kapiʻolani Health Foundation, Kupu, Partners in Development Foundation and United Way chapters in Hawaii: Aloha United Way, Friendly Isle United Fund, Hawaiʻi Island United Way, Kauaʻi United Way and Maui United Way.

“Working together with like-minded organizations like American Savings Bank helps bring important resources to our youth, community and economy,” said John Leong, CEO of Kupu. “ASB’s support allows us the opportunity to continue preparing future leaders and stewards with a heart for service to people and ʻāina for years to come.”

ASB report that it supports initiatives that promote educational excellence and financial literacy, strengthen families and foster innovation and entrepreneurship through donations, sponsorships, grants, scholarships, internships and volunteerism. ASB supports its Kahiau Community Partners year-round through the bank’s Seeds of Service volunteer program and financial literacy workshops.

“We gratefully applaud the staff and leadership of American Savings Bank as a vital partner in helping us serve low-income, remote, rural families and communities,” said Dr. Shawn Kanaʻiaupuni, president and CEO of Partners in Development Foundation. “Through their support, we continue to provide cultural, trauma-informed educational programs and services across the state.”

Last year, ASB contributed more than $1.5 million to nearly 80 nonprofit organizations and donated more than 13,000 Seeds of Service volunteer hours with nearly 160 nonprofit organizations. In total, ASB has donated nearly 100,000 volunteer hours and millions of dollars to Hawaiʻi’s nonprofits and community organizations, including more than $2.6 million raised through the Kahiau Giving Campaign since 2011.