Maui police responded to 13 burglaries, 21 vehicle thefts and 28 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven-day period from May 29 to June 4, 2022.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

13 Burglaries

Haʻikū:

Sunday, May 29, 9:24 p.m.: 400 block of Kawelo Rd., Haʻikū. Residential, forced entry.

Hāna:

Friday, June 3, 10:44 p.m.: 4900 block of Uakea Road, Hāna. Residential, forced entry.

Saturday, June 4, 8:52 a.m.: Uakea Rd. / Waikoloa Road, Hāna. Residential, forced entry.

Kahului:

Saturday, June 4, 10:27 a.m.: 45 W Kamehameha Ave., Kahului at Salvation Army Kahului. Non-residential, forced entry.

Kīhei:

Wednesday, June 1, 10:06 a.m.: 800 block of South Kīhei Road, Kīhei at Paradise Gardens Apartments. Residential, unlawful entry.

Thursday, June 2, 5:13 a.m.: 61 S Kīhei Road, Kīhei at ABC Stores 61 S Kīhei Rd. #80. Non-residential, forced entry.

Lahaina:

Thursday, June 2, 9:36 p.m.: 100 block of Hiki Place, Lahaina. Residential, forced entry.

Lānaʻi:

Saturday, June 4, 4:49 p.m.: 555 Fraser Ave., Lānaʻi at Lānaʻi High and Elementary. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Makawao:

Tuesday, May 31, 7:34 a.m.: 120 Makani Road, Makawao at Kalama Intermediate School. Non-residential, forced entry.

Wednesday, June 1, 2:19 p.m.: 1-100 Kealaloa Ave., Makawao. Residential, unlawful entry.

Wailea:

Wednesday, June 1, 10:57 p.m.: 3500 block of Wailea Alanui Drive, Wailea at Andaz Maui at Wailea. Residential, unlawful entry.

Wailuku:

Wednesday, June 1, 8:46 a.m.: 103 S S High St., Wailuku. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Thursday, June 2, 9 p.m.: Mokuhau Rd. / N Market St., Wailuku. Non-residential, forced entry.

21 Vehicle Thefts

Kāʻanapali:

Thursday, June 2, 11:39 a.m.: 2435 Kāʻanapali Parkway, Kāʻanapali at Whalers Village. Silver 2022 Chevrolet Malibu.

Kahului:

Tuesday, May 31, 8:37 a.m.: 100 Pakaula St., Kahului at Home Depot. Red 2022 Ford F150XLT.

Thursday, June 2, 6:43 a.m.: 600 block of Kaimana St., Kahului. Silver 2001 Toyota Tacoma.

Kapalua:

Sunday, May 29, 8:25 p.m.: Honolua Bay, Kapalua. Black 2019 BMW X3.

Tuesday, May 31, 1:28 p.m.: 6200 block of Honoapiʻilani Highway, Kapalua. Black 2013 BMW X3.

Kīhei:

Monday, May 30, 7:20 p.m.: 1032 South Kīhei Road, Kīhei at Maui Sunset. Black 2006 Jeep Wrangler.

Tuesday, May 31, 7:32 a.m.: 131 South Kīhei Road, Kīhei at Kīhei Youth Center. White 2004 Ford Explorer.

Lahaina:

Sunday, May 29, 9:50 a.m.: Windmills Beach, Lahaina. Silver 2001 Toyota Rav4.

Friday, June 3, 9:21 a.m.: 525 Front St., Lahaina at Kamehameha Iki Park. Silver 2020 Chevrolet Malibu.

Pāʻia:

Friday, June 3, 8:42 p.m.: Alawai Road, Pāʻia at Baldwin Park. Blue 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan.

Saturday, June 4, 9:39 a.m.: 1300 block of Hāna Highway, Pāʻia. Blue 2009 Ford Ranger.

Waiheʻe:

Friday, June 3, 7:18 p.m.: 11600 block of Kahekili Highway, Waiheʻe. Red 2019 Mini Clubman Cooper.

Wailea:

Sunday, May 29, 6:08 p.m.: South Kīhei Road, Wailea at Keawakapu Beach North. White 2008 Ford Ranger.

Wailuku:

Monday, May 30, 3:44 a.m.: 1063 Lower Main St., Wailuku at Puʻuone Towers. Red 1995 General Motors Corp. Sierra.

Monday, May 30, 3:44 a.m.: 1063 Lower Main St., Wailuku at Puʻuone Towers. White 2013 Chrysler 200.

Monday, May 30, 3:44 a.m.: 1063 Lower Main St., Wailuku at Puʻuone Towers. White 2018 Nissan Versa.

Monday, May 30, 3:44 a.m.: 1063 Lower Main St., Wailuku at Puʻuone Towers. Silver 2001 Audi TTS.

Monday, May 30, 3:44 a.m.: 1063 Lower Main St., Wailuku at Puʻuone Towers. White 2019 Volkswagen Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport.

Monday, May 30, 1:06 p.m.: 300 block of Liholiho St., Wailuku. Blue 2021 Subaru Forester.

Tuesday, May 31, 3:07 a.m.: ʻAlaneo Pl. / South Alu Road, Wailuku. Black 2012 Nissan Sentra.

Tuesday, May 31, 8:49 p.m.: Nākālele, Wailuku. Grey 2018 Ford Mustang.

28 Vehicle Break-ins

Hoʻolehua:

Monday, May 39, 7:29 a.m.: 800 block of Ala ʻAkahi St., Hoʻolehua. Black 2007 Land Rover LR3.

Kāʻanapali:

Thursday, June 2, 7:42 p.m.: 2605 Kāʻanapali Parkway, Kāʻanapali at Sheraton Maui. Brown 2000 Honda Civic.

Kahului:

Sunday, May 29, 7:27 p.m.: 1-100 South Papa Ave., Kahului. Blue 2004 Kia Rio.

Sunday, May 29, 8:36 p.m.: 500 block of West Papa Ave., Kahului. Gold 2002 Nissan Frontier.

Friday, June 3, 1:33 a.m.: 100 block of Alehela St., Kahului. Grey 2006 Ford Focus.

Kapalua:

Tuesday, May 31, 1:28 p.m.: 6200 block of Honoapiʻilani Highway, Kapalua. Black 2013 BMW X3.

Kīhei:

Sunday, May 29, 7:43 a.m.: 160 Keonekai Road, Kīhei at Keonekai Villages. Grey 2019 Ford F-259.

Sunday, May 29, 10:16 a.m.: 2191 South Kīhei Road, Kīhei at Maui Vista. White 2019 Ford Explorer.

Tuesday, May 31, 6:45 a.m.: 1-100 Kanani Road, Kīhei. Grey 2002 Nissan Frontier.

Tuesday, May 31, 7:32 a.m.: 131 South Kīhei Road, Kīhei at Kīhei Youth Center. White 2004 Ford Explorer.

Tuesday, May 31, 9:35 a.m.: 46 Walaka St., Kīhei at Kalama Townhouse. Green 2017 Honda HRV.

Wednesday, June 1, 1:44 p.m.: 200 block of North Kīhei Road, Kīhei. Silver 2002 Ford Focus.

Saturday, June 4, 11:03 a.m.: Halekūʻai St. / Kio Loop, Kīhei. Silver 2012 Nissan Versa.

Saturday, June 4, 1:22 p.m.: 2100 block of Wai Maka Place, Kīhei. Red 2022 Ducati Motorcycle.

Lahaina:

Thursday, June 2, 7:23 a.m.: Māla Wharf Road, Lahaina at Māla Wharf. Black 2019 Nissan Rogue, Select, Sport.

Thursday, June 2, 11:50 a.m.: 525 Front St., Lahaina at Kamehameha Iki Park. White 2008 Dodge Caliber.

Thursday, June 2, 8:34 p.m.: 1221 Honoapiʻilani, Lahaina at Lahaina Cannery Mall. Maroon 2001 Subaru Legacy.

Friday, June 3, 12:33 p.m.: 1034 Front St., Lahaina at Lahaina Residential. Red 2014 Honda Motorcycle.

Waiehu:

Thursday, June 2, 8:04 a.m.: 1100 block of Hoʻomau Place, Waiehu. White 2013 Lexus ES350.

Saturday, June 4, 8:38 a.m.: 700 block of ʻAukai St., Waiehu. Purple 2000 Honda Civic (and CRX).

Waikapu:

Monday, May 30, 3:24 p.m.: East Waiko Road / Honoapiʻilani Highway, Waikapū. Silver 2021 Chrysler Pacifica.

Wailuku: