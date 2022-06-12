Maui Now’s featured jobs from June 5 to 11, 2022. Add your job listing.

Description: Providing Inspired Food & Beverage to highlight the destination we represent is one of our passions. As an Assistant Food & Beverage Manager, you will provide support to the Food & Beverage Managers and Senior Leadership with the day-to-day operations of the various venues and ensure the delivery of luxury service to our valued guests.

* Receive a $3,500 sign-on bonus after completing training for the Airport Guest Service Agent – Kahului position

Description: Our Guest Services Agents provide our guests with an authentic Hawaiian hospitality experience working at the ticket counter and at the gate.

Our best Guest Service Agents possess exceptional communication skills, thrive in a fastpaced environment and are willing to lend a helping hand.

Description: We’re looking for passionate Certified Nurse Aides (CNA) to help us with providing nursing care and services for residents, that include personal and restorative care and activities of daily living.

Description: The Store Manager is responsible for the proper and efficient operation of their store, within Company policies and procedures, in such a manner to ensure the store contributes to the profitability of the Company. The Store Manager will implement company initiatives, policies, merchandising strategies, and address other business issues.

Description: The Retail Manager position is responsible for the overall management and operation of Skyline’s Ka’anapali retail store.

