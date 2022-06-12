Maui Job Openings: Featured Positions from June 5 – 12
Maui Now’s featured jobs from June 5 to 11, 2022. Add your job listing.
Assistant Food & Beverage Manager, Fairmont Kea Lani – Maui
Description: Providing Inspired Food & Beverage to highlight the destination we represent is one of our passions. As an Assistant Food & Beverage Manager, you will provide support to the Food & Beverage Managers and Senior Leadership with the day-to-day operations of the various venues and ensure the delivery of luxury service to our valued guests.
Guest Service Agent, Hawaiian Airlines
* Receive a $3,500 sign-on bonus after completing training for the Airport Guest Service Agent – Kahului position
Description: Our Guest Services Agents provide our guests with an authentic Hawaiian hospitality experience working at the ticket counter and at the gate.
Our best Guest Service Agents possess exceptional communication skills, thrive in a fastpaced environment and are willing to lend a helping hand.
Certified Nursing Assistant, Hale Makua
Description: We’re looking for passionate Certified Nurse Aides (CNA) to help us with providing nursing care and services for residents, that include personal and restorative care and activities of daily living.
Minit Stop Store Manager, Hawaii Petroleum, LLC/Minit Stop
Description: The Store Manager is responsible for the proper and efficient operation of their store, within Company policies and procedures, in such a manner to ensure the store contributes to the profitability of the Company. The Store Manager will implement company initiatives, policies, merchandising strategies, and address other business issues.
Retail Manager, Skyline Hawaii
Description: The Retail Manager position is responsible for the overall management and operation of Skyline’s Ka’anapali retail store.