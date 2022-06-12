West Side

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 81 to 88. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers. Lows 68 to 75. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Monday: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers. Highs 78 to 88. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 85 to 90. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 67 to 74. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 88. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

North Shore

Today: Partly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 86 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 71 near the shore to 49 to 55 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 86 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs around 88. East winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers. Lows 66 to 72. East winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Monday: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 82 to 89. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Very windy. Isolated showers. Highs around 63 at the visitor center to around 60 at the summit. East winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts to 65 mph decreasing to 15 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Windy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows around 48 at the visitor center to around 45 at the summit. East winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Monday: Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 61 at the visitor center to around 57 at the summit. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

East Maui

Today: Partly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 86 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 71 near the shore to 49 to 55 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 86 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers. Highs 72 to 81. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows around 65. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Monday: Breezy. Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 83. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Breezy. Sunny with isolated showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 89. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers. Lows 58 to 74. East winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Monday: Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs 68 to 88. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Locally breezy trades will focus clouds and showers over windward areas through the week. An increase in showers is expected Wednesday and Thursday.

Discussion

A stable and locally breezy trade wind flow is in place this morning. Windward showers are on a brief decline as a pocket of moisture in the trade winds is in the process of clearing the islands to the west. Ridging aloft is building in from the east as a small and weak upper level trough moves west of Kauai. As a result, trade winds have picked up slightly and will remain elevated today. Also, strong east to southeast winds have been observed on the Haleakala summit overnight and are expected to develop on the Big Island summits this morning. A Wind Advisory remains in place through the afternoon for the Haleakala summit and through tonight on the Big Island summits, but this advisory may be dropped earlier on the Big Island if winds fail to materialize.

Moderate to breezy trade winds will continue through the upcoming week, and a rather typical pattern of mainly windward rainfall will prevail much of the time. An increase in rainfall is possible Wednesday and Thursday as a larger batch of enhanced low level moisture is accompanied by another weak upper level trough. Heavy rainfall is not expected, though passing showers may become more prevalent over parched leeward areas.

Aviation

Breezy easterly trade winds will continue through the 24-hr period, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka locations overnight through the morning periods. A large area of low clouds that led to AIRMET Sierra for mountain obscuration over windward portions of the Big Island through much of the night has begun to scattered out. Observations reflect that with improving trends and a return of VFR conditions as of this discussion time. If this persist through the early morning hours, AIRMET Sierra will be lifted in the 530 AM forecast package. Elsewhere, MVFR CIGS continue for windward areas of Maui County and Oahu and may persist through the early morning hours before scattering out.

AIRMET Tango is in effect for low-level mechanical turbulence over and just downwind of mountain ranges.

Marine

A high pressure ridge remains in place north of the region through Friday. Moderate to locally strong trade winds will continue through the week reaching Small Craft Advisory (SCA) thresholds in the typical windier eastern waters and channels. The SCA was extended for the Kaiwi Channel today. SCA conditions will continue for windier eastern waters near Maui and Hawaii Counties through 6 PM HST Tuesday. This SCA will likely continue for these eastern waters through next Friday.

Small surf heights will continue for the foreseeable future. Background south swell will continue through Wednesday. A slight bump in long period southwest swell energy (210-220 direction) will show up along south facing shores from Thursday into Friday. A small medium period west-northwest (300 direction) swell will fill into the islands tonight through Monday. This first swell will then slowly fade through Wednesday. Another larger long period west-northwest swell (300 direction) arrives in the islands on Thursday producing out of season fun size surf along north and west facing shores lingering into the weekend. Choppy surf along east facing shores will build closer to seasonal averages through the week as trade winds strengthen this weekend.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Wind Advisory until 6 AM HST Monday for Big Island Summits.

Wind Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening for Haleakala Summit.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Tuesday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening for Kaiwi Channel.

