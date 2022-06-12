Image courtesy of Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority.

The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority provided its second update on the progress toward fulfilling the O‘ahu Destination Management Action Plan, which aims to rebuild, redefine and reset the direction of tourism over a three-year period.

The plan was approved by HTA’s board of directors in July 2021 and it was released to the public and published on HTA’s website on Aug. 31, 2021.

This update focuses on the Oʻahu actions identified for Phase 1 (Sept. 2021 – Sept. 2022) implementation. There are 37 sub-actions in Phase 1, of which 31 (84%) are in progress as of March 31, 2022. In addition, four Phase 2 sub-actions have been started, and one is completed.

Highlights of O‘ahu DMAP Sub-Actions In Progress

HTA, OVB and the City and County of Honolulu supported the passage of Bill 41, which will help to eliminate illegal vacation rentals. The City Council approved the bill on April 13 and the law will take effect on October 23. (A.1)

HTA is developing a program called the Community Tourism Collaborative, which aims to build capacity for stewardship. (C.3)

DLNR’s Division of State Parks unveiled its reservation system for out-of-state visitors at Lē‘ahi, Diamond Head State Monument, effective May 12. (E.1)

HTA will be issuing a Request for Proposals for its Resort Area Hawaiian Cultural Initiative to support providing a “Hawaiian sense of place,” including local entertainment at resort areas statewide. (H.4)

HTUSA is geo-targeting post-arrival educational messaging to visitors statewide through the WAZE driving app. OVB provided messaging to impact visitor behavior, such as driving respectfully and parking in designated legal areas. (I.1)

“Mahalo to the City & County of Honolulu’s Office of Economic Revitalization and the O‘ahu Visitors Bureau for their support and partnership in moving the O‘ahu DMAP actions forward. HTA also acknowledges the other state and county agencies, nonprofit organizations, and the visitor industry which have been integral to advancing the DMAP efforts.”