ILWU Local 142 Hawaiʻi Endorses Sylvia Luke for Lieutenant Governor

Photo courtesy ILWU.

The International Longshore & Warehouse Union has announced their endorsement for Sylvia Luke for Lieutenant Governor of the State of Hawaiʻi in a press conference on Saturday.

The union represents 16,000 members statewide working in every major industry including: tourism, construction, agriculture, manufacturing, transportation, and hospitals.

“ILWU stands for working families and seeks to improve their lives whenever possible. We are proud to endorse Sylvia Luke for lieutenant governor because she has our values at heart,” said ILWU Local 142 President Chris West.

“Sylvia Luke is committed to making the right decisions for improving the lives of the people of Hawaiʻi,” said Tristie Licoan, Hawaiʻi Division Business Agent in a campaign press release. “Under her leadership role as the chair of the finance committee, Sylvia proved that she has experience, knowledge and compassion, understanding the needs of the people of Hawaiʻi, specifically in the rural communities of North Hilo, Laupāhoehoe, Hāmākua, Kamuela & North Kohala. Sylvia has approved funding necessary for Hāmākua Health Center to improve and expand its medical facilities and services within these communities,” Licoan said.

“This endorsement means so much to my campaign and I am grateful for the ILWU’s support,” said Sylvia Luke, candidate for lieutenant governor. “The ILWU and its members are an integral part of Hawaiʻi’s workforce and economy and I look forward to continuing the important work of supporting their communities through the lieutenant governor role.”

There are 10 candidates seeking election to the Lieutenant Governor’s seat. The list includes: Keith Amemiya (D) of Honolulu, Ikaika Anderson (D) of Waimanalo, Rob Burns (R) of Honolulu, Daniel Cunningham (D) of Volcano, Charles “Kale” Keoho (NP) of Wailuku Maui, Tae Kim (R) of Honolulu, Sylvia Luke (D) of Honolulu, Sherry Menor-McNamara (D) of Honolulu, Sam Puletasi (D) of Ewa Beach, and Seaula Tupai, Jr. (R) of Hilo.

Maui Mayoral Candidates roll out sign waving, websites, meet & greet events

Candidates in the crowded Mayor’s race are rolling out sign waving, websites, and meet & greet events, following last week’s filing deadline.

There are eight candidates in the race for Maui Mayor. The list includes: Cullan Bell, Richard “Rick” Bissen, Kim Brown, Alana Kay, South Maui Councilmember Kelly Takaya King, Jonah Lion, Makawao-Haʻikū-Pāʻia Councilmember Mike Molina, and incumbent Mayor Michael Victorino.

Below are some links and information on the various campaigns. Candidates are listed in alphabetical order.

To submit information on campaign fundraisers, endorsements, and community meet & greet events, send items to [email protected]

Cullan Bell sign waves in Wailuku, visits Molokaʻi

PC: http://cullanbellformayor.com

Cullan Bell, candidate for Mayor of Maui County, hosted a sign waving event in the Wailuku Industrial area on Thursday, June 9.

He also participated in a meet and greet event alongside B.J. Penn for Governor, on Molokaʻi entitled “Fighting to Save Hawaiʻi.” The event was also held on Thursday.

Updates are posted at https://www.facebook.com/CullanBellformayor and on Bell’s website at cullanbellformayor.com .

Bissen plans West Maui sign waving, meet & greet events

PC: Bissen campaign

Ret. Judge Richard Bissen, candidate for Maui County Mayor, thanked over 200 sign wavers who came out to show their support and to celebrate his recent HGEA Union endorsement.

The June 9 event was held on the sidewalk fronting the Old Kahului Shopping Center.

The Bissen Campaign reports that the next sign waving event is in Lahaina fronting the Lahaina Cannery Mall on Tuesday, June 14 from 7 to 8:30 a.m., and is in preparation for the next Meet and Greet in Lahaina at the Lahaina Civic Center on Thursday, June 16 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Bissen was also interviewed recently by the Maui Pono Network. That interview from May 23, can be viewed online at the following link: https://www.facebook.com/MauiPonoNetwork/videos/713047446782404

More information on Bissen is available at bissenmovement.com .

Kim Brown launches campaign website

PC: https://kimbrownformayor.com/

Maui Mayoral candidate, Kim Brown has launched her kimbrownformayor.com website. Running under the motto: “The People’s Mayor,” Brown is a small business owner, opening Akamai Coffee Company in 2007.

According to the campaign website, Kim and her husband “persevered through the economic crisis of 2008,” and have grown Akamai Coffee Company to three award-winning locations

“When the state shutdown in 2020, residents experienced adversity unlike any other time in history. However, with the support of the community, Akamai Coffee Company kept their staff employed and their doors open, so that the people of the islands would have a place to come together, connect, problem-solve and encourage one another,” according to the site.

She also released a YouTube video introducing herself to the public. That video can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CLnstDahPe8 .

Alana Kay posts campaign information online

PC: https://www.facebook.com/AlanaKayforMayor

Maui Mayoral candidate Alana Kay announced a new website launch for her 2022 campaign. Running under the “Servant of the people, steward of the ʻāina,” Kay outlined areas of focus on the website, including: integrated water resource management; managed tourism; systems thinking; diversified and sustainable economy; and don’t litigate, mediate and cooperate.

Kay’s campaign info is available online at: http://www.alanakayformayor.info or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/AlanaKayforMayor .

Kelly Takaya King seeks campaign volunteers

Councilmember Kelly King. PC: courtesy.

Councilmember Kelly Takaya King has officially launched her campaign for Mayor of Maui County, under the motto “Cultivating Resilience.”

She touts her experience as a leader and outlined several priorities on her https://www.kellykingformaui.com website including: climate change and environmental protection, social equity, food security, and affordable housing.

She was also interviewed recently on June 11, by the Maui Pono Network. The 52 minute interview can be viewed online at the following link: https://www.facebook.com/MauiPonoNetwork/videos/420468586605775 ,

Further information is also available via her campaign Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/kellykingformaui .

Jonah Lion interview posted online

Jonah Lion. PC: via http://campaignaloha.com

Maui Mayoral candidate, Jonah Lion was interviewed by the Maui Pono Network, a grassroots organization of volunteers, in an online video posted on the organization’s Facebook page.

The 43 minute interview, which was conducted on May 25, can be viewed at the following link: https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?ref=watch_permalink&v=710777669973259

Lion also lists the Campaign Aloha website where the public can find more information http://campaignaloha.com including an Aloha in Politics podcast episode published on May 14.

Mike Molina launches website,

Councilmember Mike Molina, who is running for Mayor of Maui County, is seeking campaign volunteers and donations on his website: https://www.votemikemolina.com .

Molina was elected to the Maui County Council and served from 2001-2010. He was then hired by former Mayor Alan Arakawa as an Executive Assistant from 2011-2018. In 2018, Molina returned to the County Council and was re-elected in 2020.

Mike Molina is currently serving his seventh term on the Maui County Council and represents the Makawao-Haʻikū-Pāʻia district.

According to his website, Molina has authored major housing and environmental legislation such as the Affordable Housing Fund, the First Time Homebuyers Fund, the Outdoor Lighting and the Plastic Bag Reduction Laws and is currently the Chairman of the Government Relations, Ethics and Transparency Committee.

Michael Victorino campaign hosts sign waving in Kahului

PC: Victorino for Mayor Facebook page.

The campaign for Michael Victorino held signs on Wednesday afternoon in Kahului.

Victorino, who is the incumbent candidate in the Mayor’s race also shared a special mahalo to the residents of Molokaʻi for their hospitality and warmth on Saturday at the Molokaʻi Paniolo Heritage & Rodeo.

Updates are posted at https://www.facebook.com/MikeVictorinoForMayor and at Victorino’s campaign website.

Election Calendar

Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to file objections to a nomination paper

Friday, June 24, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to withdraw candidacy for ill health

Wednesday, June 29, 2022 – Deadline for Clerkʻs office to mail ballots to overseas voters

Saturday, July 23, 2022 – Deadline to submit voter service center watchers

Tuesday, July 26, 2022 – Voters receive begin to receive ballots in the mail for the Primary Election

Monday Aug. 1, 2022 – Voter service centers open

Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 – Deadline to submit paper Voter Registration Application for the 2022 Primary Election

Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 – Deadline for registered voters to request an absentee mail ballot

Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 – Primary Election (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) / Voter service centers and places of deposit close

/ Voter service centers and places of deposit close Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to submit ballot questions

Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 – Deadline to file election objections

Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to withdraw candidacy for ill health

Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 – Deadline for Clerkʻs office to mail ballots overseas to voters

Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to submit voter service center watchers

Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 – Voters begin to receive their ballots in the mail for the General Election

Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 – Voter service centers open

Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 – Deadline to submit paper Voter Registration Application for the 2022 General Election

Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 – Deadline for registered voters to request an absentee mail ballot

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 – General Election (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) / Voter Service Centers and places of deposit close

/ Voter Service Centers and places of deposit close Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to file election objections

