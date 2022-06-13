Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 13, 2022

June 13, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.7 feet 07:02 AM HST.




High 2.9 feet 02:43 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:08 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 09:17 PM HST.




High 1.3 feet 01:08 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.7 feet 07:43 AM HST.




High 3.0 feet 03:27 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:08 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current small, medium period west-northwest swell will slowly fade through Wednesday. A larger long period swell will arrive in the islands on Thursday, elevating surf heights along exposed north and west facing shores through Friday. A third larger, medium period, west- northwest swell arrives from Friday night onward, producing elevated surf along north and west facing shores through next weekend. 


Overlapping background south swells will continue to keep small surf heights along south facing shores through Wednesday. A slightly larger, long period southwest swell generated from the Tasman Sea basin will arrive on Thursday, elevating south shore surf through next weekend. Choppy surf along east facing shores will build closer to seasonal averages through the week as trade winds strengthen. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WNW 5-10mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
