Water services will be interrupted with a temporary road closure for work on the County water system in the Hāna/Makaʻalae area in June. Map courtesy: Goodfellow Bros.

Goodfellow Bros. will perform work on Maui County’s water system, with a portion of homes in the Hāna/Makaʻalae area having their water shut-off from approximately 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 14, 21 and 23.

The shutdown will affect all water services off Hāna Highway and Waiohonu Road. Water customers along these roads are encouraged to store water and adjust their schedules.

The work also will require on June 21 the full road closure intermittently of Hāna Highway to through traffic at the Waiohonu Bridge located about 1.5 miles East of Hāna Town, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

There will be no thru traffic during these time periods other than emergency vehicles. All other vehicles will be turned around at the bridge location. Motorists are advised to plan accordingly and follow all traffic control signs and flag persons while in the area.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this will cause,” Goodfellow Bros. said in a news release.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information, contact Goodfellow Bros. at 808-313-2968.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To report a water emergency, contact the Water Department’s 24-hour hotline at 808-270-7633.