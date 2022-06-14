Maui News

UH Maui College offering free certified nurse aide training

June 14, 2022, 4:40 PM HST
* Updated June 14, 4:41 PM
The certified nursing aide program at the University of Hawai’i Maui College prepares students for the state exam and a skilled entry-level healthcare job. Photo Courtesy

This fall, the University of Hawai’i Maui College is offering a free program to train certified nurse aides.

Applicants may qualify for full tuition sponsorship through UH’s Hana Career Pathways grant for unemployed or underemployed residents or through Hui No Ke Ola Pono’s Kealaho’imai program, which promotes Native Hawaiian workforce development in the healthcare and wellness industries.

Coursework will be held over four months, from Aug. 22 to Dec. 22. The part-time program involves 10-12 hours of classes per week, with additional study time. Classes will be held on most Mondays through Thursdays, including online lectures during the evenings and in-person training on campus during either a late afternoon or evening option. 

Students will learn nurse aide and caregiving fundamentals to prepare for the state certified nurse aide examination and to become a skilled entry-level healthcare provider.

The program also will provide assistance with searching for jobs or securing internship placements needed to fulfill requirements for the tuition sponsorship.

Students are required to complete 100 hours in a healthcare setting after coursework either through employment or internship.

Applicants must be 18 or older (or age 17 for recent high school graduates) and pass campus health clearances. The application is available online at https://forms.gle/aoW3fuPQC5WNnMto9. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.

Questions can be emailed to [email protected].

