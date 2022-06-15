Maui News

Hunting licenses and stamps now available for 2022-23 season

June 15, 2022, 7:30 AM HST
* Updated June 14, 6:31 PM
Hunting image credit: DLNR

Today, the Hawaiʻi State Department of Land and Natural Resources will begin issuing hunting licenses and stamps for the new hunting season that runs July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023.

While the DLNR’s Division of Forestry and Wildlife offices are open, hunters should purchase their hunting licenses and stamps online. The online purchasing portal is available by visiting the Hunting homepage at dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation/hunting and clicking “Purchase Tags and Pemits.”

A valid State of Hawaiʻi hunting license is required for hunting on public and private lands. Rule chapters and other hunting information are available on the Division of Forestry and Wildlife website.

Hunters are encouraged to use the OuterSpatial mobile application for electronic hunter check-in and check-out. The application should be fully downloaded to your mobile device before entering the field to eliminate slow download speeds or “no service” areas.

