PC: National Park Service







































After 85 years of use, Kapalaoa Wilderness Cabin in Haleakalā Crater got a much-needed facelift, with new flooring, paint and dish ware.

The renovation project was completed June 10, according to a National Park Service press release.

Over the past several weeks, National Park Service trail crews removed boards by hand and placed new flooring down. The cabin’s roof and siding were replaced within the last 10 years.

Matt Padgett, park maintenance supervisor, praised the work.

“I am so proud to have worked on this and many other historic preservation projects at Haleakalā,” he said in the release. “The old tongue and groove floors lasted 85 years. We selected material that is an exact match to the original, we have a staff of talented craftworkers and the result is a professional-grade wood floor identical to the one installed in the 1930s. We hope that the new flooring will last just as long.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In addition to new flooring, the Friends of Haleakalā National Park assisted the National Park Service by giving the interior of the cabin a fresh coat of paint. This work was completed by volunteers who hiked into Haleakalā Crater during a two-day service trip.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The improvements made to Kapalaoa Wilderness Cabin result in a better and safer cabin experience for cabin users and help to preserve the integrity of this historic building, according to the National Park Service.

Kapalaoa Wilderness Cabin was built in 1937 by the Civilian Conservation Corps and journeymen carpenters hired by the National Park Service.

In 2009, Kapalaoa Cabin was determined eligible for the National Register of Historic Places as a contributing feature of the CCC Crater Trail District cultural landscape.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Reservations for Kapalaoa and other wilderness cabins in Haleakalā Crater are available at this website.